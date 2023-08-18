Private citizen Mr. Donald John Trump has now been indicted in a fourth criminal court; this time in Fulton County, Georgia. Civil courts have already found him legally liable for sexual abuse, defamation and various financial crimes. He was legally untouchable from federal criminal charges from Jan. 20, 2017 through Jan. 20, 2021 while he was the sitting president. He became “touchable” at noon on Jan. 20, 2021 — and the legal “touches” just keep on coming.
Are these all “fake witch hunts” and the left ganging up to keep him from being reelected, or has he really done a lot of criminal things? The most striking evidence for the latter is the fact that in the three most serious criminal cases — the two federal and the Georgia cases — most of the witnesses testifying to the grand juries were conservative Republicans speaking under oath to tell the truth so-help-them-God. Most of them loyally served Trump through Jan. 6, 2021, and many to the end of Trump’s presidency. Some are even still working for the Trumps at Mar-A-Lago.
Either these dozens of conservative Republican witnesses were suddenly brainwashed by “woke,” Marxist, prosecuting Democrats or — please consider the possibility — these Republican witnesses were telling the truth they swore to, and Trump has done a lot of criminal things. In that case, the Republicans who dismiss the legal charges even before trial, have, instead, been brainwashed by Trump into believing that he can do no wrong, like parents insisting that their bully son could not possibly have done the many things reported by the principal and five teachers.
Perhaps in your mind’s ear you hear the echo of these words of candidate-Trump from Sioux City, Iowa on Jan. 23, 2016: “You know what else they say about my people? The polls, they say I have the most loyal people. Did you ever see that? Where I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters, okay? It’s like incredible.”
Incredible indeed! Please consider the possibility that Trump is putting those of you who still support him to his “Fifth Avenue” test. Are you going to trust the conservative witnesses and the courts and juries, or are you going to assume that Trump must be innocent of all charges, because he is Trump?
In addition to trusting the courts, join the D.C. judge in asking Trump to stop intimidating prosecutors, judges, and witnesses with such all-caps messages as “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!” This type of post, paired with his inviting his fans to share his martyr/victim grievance — “Every time the radical-left Democrats do this and the Marxist, communist fascists indict me, I consider it a great badge of honor, because I’m being indicted for you” — Trump sends a bat signal to his Jan. 6 stormtroopers and lone wolves.
Trump had earlier conditioned his followers to mistrust the Republican grand jury witnesses and criminal court deliberations, by insisting that they dismiss the results of the 63 lawsuits contesting the 2020 election, which Trump and his legal team lost or withdrew. In taking that step, millions thereby rejected the core legal basis of our civil society — which continues Solomon’s sacred task of resolving disputes — even while Trump’s chief of cybersecurity had declared the 2020 presidential election the most secure in history, Attorney General Bill Barr found no evidence of voter fraud that would change election results in any contested state, and White House attorneys and many others were telling Trump — and us — that he had lost. We even know of quotes from ear witnesses of Trump admitting in conversation that he had lost.
None of us will serve on an actual jury on these charges in New York, Florida, D.C., or Georgia, but each one of us is a part of the “jury of public opinion” in all these cases. Whether you are in the “lock him up” or the “leave him alone” camp, please consider as a spiritual discipline to read the indictments before the trials. Then, follow the trials as best you can — imagining that you are an actual juror being asked to put aside your assumptions and instructed to decide only based on the law and the evidence. At least, read the indictments before opining on them on this forum page! That seems to me to be a much more healthy and reasonable approach to Trump’s legal trials than to proclaim beforehand whether he is guilty or innocent.
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham.
