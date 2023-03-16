This should anger every person in America, but it won’t. A while back a five-year-old boy shot and killed his two-year- old sister with a gun he had been given for his birthday. He’s five years old for God’s sake. The mother allowed him to play with a loaded gun while she left them alone to run an errand. Where is the sanity here? They dismissed the whole thing by saying it was an accident—accident BS. They, trying to assuage any guilt, further say, “She’s with Jesus.” No, she isn’t. She’s dead. She’s in the ground. The worms are going to eat her. Don’t try to soften it. She was killed by stupidity. Her young life was snuffed out by absurdity. This little girl will never run and play with other kindergarteners, she will never have a crush on the kid down the road, she will never be anxious and excited about going to the prom, never fall in love and walk down the aisle, never be a mother of a two-year-old.
To mention gun control is like a sacrilege. “I got my rights!” What about this little girl’s right to life. We need some kind of legislation that forbids putting guns in the hands of convicted felons, people who by their actions have proven that they aren’t responsible enough to obey the rules, and people with mental disorders, and stupid people. I’m sure I am going to be blasted from all sides for this, but it makes me angry to know that a beautiful life has been taken because of some stupid, irresponsible person’s actions.
John Donne wrote that every mans’ death takes a little bit from each of us. Well, that’s also true about the death of a beautiful little girl.
When James Madison crafted the Second Amendment his chief concern was to get the southern states to ratify the Constitution. He had to assuage their concerns about the Constitution placing all the power of “…. calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union and suppress Insurrections and repel Invasions.” This stripped the states’ right to form and call up a militia. In the southern states the term, militia, could be interpreted as “Slave Patrols.” These patrols had the power and duty to maintain slavery and to defend the white south against slave uprisings which were not that uncommon. The southerners feared in the event of a slave rebellion the national government would not call out the militia to quell it, thus destroying the institution of slavery. Therefore, that part of Second Amendment concerning a “well-regulated Militia” was inserted. They were also concerned, since the National government had the power to arm, or disarm, the militias, that they would refuse to arm the militias. So the phrase, “the right of the people to keep and bears Arms, shall not be infringed.” So, the Second Amendment was basically written to maintain the slave patrols of the southern states. Written as the right of the people to rise up and overthrow a tyrannical government as touted is false.
In D.C. vs Heller, Justice Scalia writing for the majority in a five to four decision insisted the Second Amendment protected an individual right to own a weapon, thus opening up an onslaught of wild interpretations, allowing a person with a mental defect and no firearms training to purchase an AK-47 assault rifle designed for the killing of men in combat, fill an oversized magazine with powerful bullets, strap it to his back, and parade down the aisles of Walmart.
Justice Stevens writes for the minority: “Until today, it has been understood that legislatures may regulate the civilian use and misuse of firearms so long as they do not interfere with the preservation of a well-maintained militia. The Court’s announcement of a new constitutional right to own and use firearms for private purposes upsets that settled understanding…”
In view of the carnage set loose by this decision, one has to wonder if they were polled today if one of the five would swing his to the other side.
Fred Shira lives in Churchville.
