We approach the shortest days of the year, when less sunlight lowers our serotonin levels. Many have the “winter blues,” aka seasonal affective disorder (SAD) or depression with seasonal pattern. To those folks and others who sometimes lose the “flavor of life,” I dedicate my meditation on the “seasons of the soul.”
“To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven” -- so mused the biblical book of Ecclesiastes and the Pete Seeger and Byrds song, “Turn, Turn, Turn.” These seasons of the soul include a time to be born, a time to die; to plant, to reap; to kill, to heal; to laugh, to weep; to build up, to break down; to dance, to mourn; to cast away stones, to gather stones together; a time of love, a time of hate; of war, of peace; a time you may embrace, a time to refrain from embracing; to gain, to lose; and a time to rend, a time to sew. Whew!
I would like to explore this metaphor of the cyclical seasons or conditions of our soul. We can have several springs, summers, autumns, or winters of our soul -- over our lifetime.
The spring-times of our soul are times when the "taste" of life is sweet. When our life conditions are good, our health decent, and our spirits light. When life looks promising and exciting. These are times to "be born," to plant, to heal, to laugh, to build up, to dance.
These may also be times when we make or renew faith commitments to God and to faith communities -- when our faith is fresh and exciting. When we really “worship” when we gather to worship. When we sing hymns and praise songs with gusto, knowing and loving the words we are singing -- and remembering the words afterwards! When it is hard to say “no” to calls to service.
The summers of our soul are times when the "taste of life" is salty and savory. When many of our relationships, vocations, and hobbies are growing. When our faith commitments are strong. When we are learning to say “no,” but still taking on more than we can comfortably handle. This is a time to build up, to gather stones together, to reap; a time of love, of peace, of embracing.
The autumns of our soul are times when the "taste of life" is sour. When we are hanging onto life and commitments out of duty. When our health is problematic and we are confused about which doctor appointment today’s is. We hear the same scriptures and sing the same songs, and still sort of believe them, but in a “going through the motions” way. This is the beginning of times to weep, to break down, to refrain from embracing, to rend, to lose.
The winters of our soul are times in which the "taste of life" is bitter. When our life-circumstances or life-mood undergo active tragedy, loss, and despair; or passive disappointment, frustration, and depression. These may be soul-freezing times when the bubbling waters of our dreams, hopes, faith and religious commitment freeze up and break off like ice cycles. Indeed, times to weep and mourn, to break down, to cast away stones, to refrain from embracing, to lose. And, for some whose souls really break: perhaps to hate or even to kill.
We differ greatly as individuals as to the intensity, length, and frequency of the “winters of our soul.” Some are plagued by recurring or ongoing tragedy and dreary circumstances, while others seem to live charmed lives. Some face the circumstances that do occur with intense depression and deep dissatisfaction, while others are able to face even tragedy with some degree of calm and hope.
While the winters of the soul -- times of hardships and depression -- are extremely negative, we can live through such times with far greater hope if we hold onto a well-rounded perspective of “winter.” During a deep psychological depression, we believe that there is no tomorrow. The future seems closed off, our hopes and dreams seem dead. We feel like a bush or perennial flower with all its blooms and leaves fallen off, braving the winter like sticks in the ground or bulbs underground: dormant with no visible growth.
That bush or flower has no awareness that there is anything beyond winter. But when we have weathered a few winters of the soul and have been surprised and pleased by the advent of spring and new life -- we can, perhaps, develop the perspective that beyond such winters lies the new growth of spring! It is often our family, friends and faith communities who help us see that in the winters of our soul. Keep the faith: to everything there is a season.
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.