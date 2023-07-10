Open Forum: Art Borden
FOUR-LETTER WORDS GET A BAD RAP
I use a lot of four-letter words. Some of the words I use are good, kind, love, care, kiss, hope, give, stay and live.
Think of how many parts of the body are four-letter words: face, hair, eyes, lips, nose, ears, neck, hand, foot, heel, sole, legs, hips, skin, vein and bone.
When we buy the food we need, fill the car with fuel, rent a room in which to stay, we pay with card or cash.
The Bible has some note-worthy four-letter words. Four books of the Old Testament have four-letter names: Ruth, Ezra, Joel and Amos. Twenty-two of the 27 books of the New Testament were written by men with names that are four-letter words.
Math cannot be done without four-letter words. Four of the first 10 numbers are zero, four, five and nine.
We can’t tell time without four-letter words. Hour, week, year, face and hand are common terms.
You can’t talk about the weather without four-letter words: rain, snow, wind, hail, calm, fair, fall, gust, haze, mist, dawn, cold and heat.
Summer is here. It’s time to invite good friends to come over here to swim in the pool. Then we will cook food over an open fire. Iced tea and cold soda will be available. Bring your own beer and wine.
When we travel, we take the road from the city to the town. We take care when we see the girl on the bike. We turn onto the lane toward the farm with the big red barn.
Four-letter words are necessary when we talk about nature and wildlife: lion, bear, bird, hawk, bull, goat, mule, colt, bush, rock, fish, wasp, sand, weed, tree, leaf, bark and moss.
We exit a room, open and shut the door, sit on a seat, gaze at the moon, look for the north star, wear a coat, take naps on the sofa, wash our face, run a race, drink milk, eat meat, drive cars, sail a boat, ride a bike, hope for the best, read a book, smell a rose, kiss the baby, cook eggs, walk dogs, comb hair, stay still, hear noise, feed cows, kill time, grow up, jump rope, and play a game.
As you can see, four-letters words are essential. The contribution that they make to life is invaluable. Let’s not let a few vulgar four-letter words ruin the reputation of thousands of uplifting, encouraging, enlightening and beautiful words.
If you want people to hear you and heed your advice, nice is better than crude and rude. Let your talk and the life you live be something your mother can brag about.
Art Borden lives in Harrisonburg.
