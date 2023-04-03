Open Forum: Fred Shira
I am not anti-gun ownership. Quite the contrary. I own guns and have always been around guns. We didn’t lock up our guns in a “Gun Safe” they were in the corner of the closet. I never once thought of shooting someone or someone shooting me. To quote Bob Dylan, “These times they are a changin.’”
I may be pro-gun ownership, but I am also pro-nine year olds.
Each time it comes up the Congress votes not to place a ban on assault rifles and not require background checks on individuals before purchasing a gun. This seems like such a small measure to try and bring a bit of sanity to the world where people randomly kill other people. The vote is usually along the party line, so we have to ask ourselves are our Senators and Representatives voting on what is good for the people or what is good for their party ideology and their corporate contributors. We have to question whether they were voting against something they feel very strongly about or were they voting simply to thwart the other side.
It’s sad when you hear that one Senator when asked why he voted against the bill said that it would prevent fathers from passing along guns to their sons. The bill clearly stated that family transfers were exempt from the background check. An informed decision or an act of obstructionism?
Here in the middle of the Shenandoah Valley it's a nice place to live, with good people, real salt of the earth. Standing in a parking lot not so long ago talking with some friends, a man pulled up in a WWII Jeep, in great shape, well preserved, beautifully restored. On the back of this Jeep was mounted a .30 caliber machine gun. Right out in the open. I pointed to the gun and asked the man if that worked. He very proudly said yes and that he has a thousand rounds of ammunition at home for it.
Suppose this man is out driving around and is spotted by someone who wishes to do a lot of harm to a lot of other people. They follow him home and take his jeep and the ammunition. Now you say, he had the gun so he can prevent them from taking it. Even me as inept as I am can figure out a way to take it away from him. It’s not all that hard. We’re not allowed to own a black mamba snake for a pet not for our protection but for the protection of our neighbors. The risks of it escaping are far too great. The same goes for the guns that were manufactured for killing people. The Supreme Court has ruled that citizens of the United States can own guns. That’s well and good, but should it be all guns?
I don’t think the fifty-five pretty well to do white men who formed the Constitution ever envisioned what we have today. They didn’t consider these arms to be those that everyone had in their homes for hunting. They wouldn’t have even thought of that. It would have been preposterous. When they talked about arms, they meant the weapons of war in the hands of militiamen.
We’ll hear from many that guns don’t kill people: people kill people. That’s well and good, but what it really boils down to is: people with guns kill people. I bet you have never seen anyone killed by someone pointing his finger and saying, “Bang Bang”.
And So It Goes
Fred Shira lives in Churchville.
