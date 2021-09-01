On a recent visit to Elkins, W.Va., I took a walk through the Wees Historic District that encompasses a number of early 20th century houses, several with front porches. On one of them I saw a young couple with a baby and stopped for a chat. They were friendly and answered several questions I had about the town. As I walked away, I thought about the way things tend to come around. Those young people have chosen to live in a house built in another era, located in a historic district that was developed before their parents were born. They sat on their front porch, perhaps as former owners did, and showed hospitality to a stranger who happened to pass by.
Later, at the Heritage Center in Beverley, W.Va., I purchased a CD recording of mountain music — "The Eyes of a Painter." It contains a ballad of a man’s recollections of the front porch of the house in which he grew up. (Tracy Lawrence, “If the World had a Front Porch.” A video presentation of it can be viewed on YouTube.)
Recalling that porch, the singer sees it as a symbol of friendship and hospitality so badly needed in our world today. The refrain of his song goes like this: “If the world had a front porch like we had back then, we would still have our differences, but we’d still all be friends.” That image has lingered with me, reminding me of a time when folks could share differences without damaging relationships — like my mother, a Republican, and my father, a Democrat, who remained happily married.
Given the cost of building a house today, porches are an add-on that most of us have let go. (I know this because my wife and I built two houses, neither of which had a front porch.) A house without a front porch may communicate a lifestyle of isolation and a lack of hospitality. Sadly, this phenomenon may say more about our collective state of mind than we realize. We just don’t have the time or inclination for sitting and talking and welcoming neighbors and newcomers. And those of us who live in large apartment complexes with long hallways of closed doors may be removed even further from such hospitable spots.
I share these thoughts to raise a question: Given the absence of literal front porches, can we again find spaces of friendship and hospitality in today’s tense social and political environment? As I thought about this, I realized that the page you are reading serves as a metaphorical front porch for “The Friendly City.” On it, folks from across our region are invited to express opinions in passionate but respectful fashion. For this we can all be grateful.
P.S. In this spirit, if the gentleman who thinks I inserted my own notation into the definition of “theory” in a recent opinion piece will join me for a cup of coffee, I’ll show him my copy of the Oxford American Dictionary; and I’ll buy the coffee.
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
