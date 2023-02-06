Open Forum: Charles Kahler
The Bluestone Town Center project is another fiscal and civic fiasco from a city council that can’t see into the future any further than their noses. Large-scale subsidized housing was tried back in the 1950s and 1960s in Chicago, Detroit, New York and other cities. The housing units quickly turned into crime-ridden, drug-infested ghettos — some of which were eventually torn down. Now the city wants to resurrect this failed social experiment in Harrisonburg by building 900 “affordable” residential units on the corner of Garbers Church Road and Erickson.
Bluestone Town Center will provide little to no long-term positive benefit to the city. These lower-income units will attract new, not existing, residents to Harrisonburg — thereby taxing its already over-burdened infrastructure. Units will house on average a minimum of four to five occupants, many of which will be children, instantly dumping 500-700 new students into the overcrowded school system. The residents will further clog the city roads. Since the housing project includes a mix of retail and commercial space, traffic issues on Garbers Church Road and Erickson, already highly congested with high school and work commuters, will be further exacerbated.
And what about the long-term financial upkeep of these units? Once your tax dollars pay for this housing complex, who will continue to pay for its upkeep such as the routine landscaping, groundskeeping and maintenance of the rental units? Here starts the slippery downward slope. For the rental units, the rental prices — artificially depressed to create ‘affordability’ — will not cover the upkeep expenses, which are driven by the real market. Therefore, the complex’s property manager will do the bare minimum for maintenance. The cheaply made apartments will quickly age and fester, forcing the city to step in and subsidize the upkeep to avoid a social blight.
The owned residences will fare no better. The homes will never increase in value at the same rate as the market. They can’t. Like the rental units, they will be sold at artificially low prices for the sake of affordability. The city can’t then let homeowner’s turnaround and sell that affordable home at a higher market value. As a result, new homeowners will have little to no financial incentive to improve or even maintain their property. They will be even less motivated as the rental units around them fall into disrepair.
To prop up their ‘affordable housing’ dream, the city will pointlessly pump ever more tax dollars to sustain the project. In the meantime, as all the inevitable negative consequences of the city’s mismanagement spill beyond Bluestone’s boundaries, true property prices in the nearby neighborhoods will plummet, eroding the city’s legitimate tax base even further. And when Bluestone is truly beyond redemption, the city council will give it up, move on and build more affordable housing elsewhere, starting the insanity all over again.
The city council’s utopian vision of affordable housing is short-sighted and nonsensical. In a mere five to ten years, the Bluestone Town Center complex will be on the same disastrous path as all other subsidized housing units before it. The city should learn from history, not repeat it and avoid creating an unsustainable burden on city taxpayers who will foot the bill for years to come.
Charles Kahler lives in Rockingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.