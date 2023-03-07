Open Forum: Flint Engleman
Virginians are suffering from high energy prices made worse by government over regulation. And they deserve better. Thankfully, there is a grassroots plan of action to lower energy prices and the Virginia legislature recently took an important step in implementing that plan.
The Virginia legislature recently passed the Affordable Energy Act. This bipartisan bill restores the State Corporation Commission’s power to rein in monopoly electric companies that are overcharging Virginia families. Since 2015, local electric companies Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power have overcharged their customers by $1.2 billion. These companies were taking advantage of current laws that tied the hands of the state’s utility watchdog and prevented it from doing its job.
No longer. Once the bill is signed into law by Governor Youngkin, the SCC will once again be empowered to stop local electric monopolies from sticking the bill of costly mismanagement on the residential and business consumer. This, in turn, will free up Virginia businesses to grow and hire more employees because they can invest their energy savings into their companies.
Passage of the Affordable Energy Act is a major victory for the Virginia grassroots who have been pressuring lawmakers to reform energy policy for years. Americans for Prosperity-Virginia has been at the forefront of these efforts, advocating for Virginia families and taxpayers. As AFP-Virginia's grassroots engagement director, I have spent 30 years recruiting and organizing hundreds of residents to participate in events that demand pro-taxpayer reforms on energy and other issues. I’ve seen firsthand that energy affordability is one of the most important issues affecting Virginians and it has inspired me to empower them with knowledge and resources to make their voices heard.
The Affordable Energy Act is the right bill at the right time. Energy is a prominent issue for Virginians, who are rightfully outraged over rising energy costs. Many are struggling to pay their energy bills and risk having to choose between heating their homes and affording basic needs like groceries. The price for groceries has skyrocketed since December, thanks in large part to President Biden’s inflationary, anti-growth policies. In 2021, more than 28 percent of Americans refrained from purchasing food or medicine to pay an energy bill.
Going forward, lawmakers can do even more to alleviate taxpayers from financial strain by getting rid of heavy-handed taxes like the Virginia Regional Gas and Greenhouse Initiative, a program marketed on the premise that it would pay for itself through taxpayer funding. RGGI is in fact a cap-and-trade tax that supports expensive green energy policies responsible for increasing electricity rates for everyone. Each year, Virginians already pay RGGI more than half a million dollars just to maintain the program. Lawmakers can save Virginia taxpayers valuable income simply by terminating the failed RGGI tax program.
Commonwealth legislators must likewise embrace the opportunity to reduce mandates like the Virginia Clean Economy Act that crush energy innovation by predetermining what energy sources consumers should and should not utilize. The VCEA stifles energy production through investing in expensive, unreliable solar and wind farms and shutting down reliable and affordable energy sources. But this is no time for over reliance on inefficient energy sources. Instead, lawmakers have the chance to boost Virginia’s energy production by permitting a wide range of energy entrepreneurs to participate in the Virginia market.
These common-sense reforms are part of AFP-Virginia's "Pathway for Virginia's Future," a policy document we released in January containing common-sense proposals for energy abundance, economic growth and education opportunity.
Commonwealth lawmakers should use the "Pathway" to keep the momentum going and give taxpayers exactly what they desperately want and deserve: greater access to affordable energy, as part of a pro-growth, pro-opportunity agenda. Now is the time to deliver so local families and businesses can prosper for years to come.
Flint Engleman is Americans for Prosperity-Virginia’s Grassroots Engagement Director.
