In response to local Republican Chair John Massoud, (Who Is The Extremist?) I’m prompted to share my experience as a constituent in District 6.
First, the assertion that Ben Cline represents all of us, is accessible and willing to dialog has not been my experience. Unlike his predecessor, Rep. Cline’s events have been held in limited seating venues and I was not able to enter; phone town halls allowed for only a couple callers, all of whom agreed with Cline. And, Rep. Cline’s rallies were for the unsupported claim that the former president won the election. Trump is a political party unto himself and I fear losing the GOP to him. I believe we need two (or more) strong parties to arrive at the best solutions. Rep. Cline's actions are more like a Trump loyalist than a Republican. Furthermore, Cline has not chosen to improve his engagement with those who disagree with him by agreeing to debate Ms. Lewis.
Additionally, Massoud’s claims that Jennifer Lewis is unwilling to engage with those who disagree prove untrue. Ms. Lewis knocks on doors as a candidate and takes time to speak individually with people who disagree with her on the issue of reproductive health because she sees them as valuable. I have heard Jennifer Lewis speak and know that she would like to debate.
Though Mr. Massoud finds it extreme to oppose the criminalization of abortion, here is why I and many others also use the word extreme to describe the new political position that abortion in all cases represents the death of a separate person, whose chance at life is valued above a woman’s life. We cannot shroud doctors, families, pregnant girls, victims of rape and mothers in a cloud of suspicion and criminalization for the complex decisions that need to be made surrounding safe pregnancy.
Determining when life begins has been a religious matter, and it has entered politics to be used as wedge issue. It is an overreach of government to decide when life begins, which births are viable, and how many medical and emotional conditions must be endured by a pregnant woman. To take just one of many examples, some laws now require a woman who desperately wants a child to continue with a pregnancy that 1) will not result in a child who lives and 2) puts her at risk of complications for future births. Cases like this and others are why deeming all abortion murder is not only uninformed but is harmful and mean. Mr. Massoud either lacks understanding or claims that protecting our right to an abortion in cases like this is extreme.
There are real policy solutions that we can achieve together. Lewis understands that abortion rates actually drop and a stronger America is created by supporting families with things like child care, time off for men and women for care giving of all kinds, a living wage and protection from being fired while pregnant. Lewis works with organizations that support our citizens. She volunteered regularly to accompany survivors of rape and assault as they visited the hospital. She understands how to put power back in people’s hands for lives of liberty and freedom.
Many have had the blessing of meeting with a religious leader when faced with complications in pregnancy, so it is sad that “all abortion is murder” is being advanced as a national political issue by a few conservative Christian leaders and politicians. In these conservative communities, women are asked to put themselves last, bear the group’s moral burdens and be held to a higher standard of purity and sacrifice not required of men. I don’t think this is a coincidence.
There are times when abortion is the safest way forward. It can even be the most compassionate of available options. Criminalizing abortion is an infringement on my right to meet with my pastor, family and doctor to decide what is best to value all the lives impacted when there is a pregnancy, with the myriad of situations that arise. Societies (and religions) who act justly do not criminalize their member caretakers for the complex decisions they face. Jennifer Lewis understands this.
Underneath it all, I am deeply sad that many like Rep. Cline choose not to understand. There are so many possibilities for action if we want healthy babies. Instead, focusing on abortion will cause our already abysmal maternal and infant death rates to rise. I know many truly caring people who have been led falsely by leaders they trust to vote based on this one issue.
Greta Kreider lives in Harrisonburg.
