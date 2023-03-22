Open Forum: Alex Storrs
I was delighted to read Matt Olcott’s response to my response to his letter on gun control (DN-R, March 6). It is only through dialog that we will arrive at a solution.
The first step is admitting that there is a problem, and I can see why this might be difficult for law-abiding gun owners. If you are relaxing by the pool after a swim and the lifeguard blows their whistle and hollers “No running!” they clearly aren’t talking to you. The same is true with the phrase “gun control." Nobody is seriously proposing this to mean “gun elimination” although that is the spin put on it by the National Rifle Association.
Last year about 44,000 Americans were killed by firearms. About half of these are suicides, so clearly that is a problem and eliminating easy access to firearms would reduce — but certainly not end — this problem. Perhaps a better solution would be more general access to mental health care.
Many of these deaths are accidental. Clearly the best way to prevent this type of death is better gun safety, through regular training and licensing perhaps. But again, fewer guns would mean fewer accidents.
Many of these deaths are murders; the perpetrators by definition being criminals — although perhaps they were law-abiding gun owners up to the point of pulling the trigger. We devote considerable resources to enforcing the law. Those resources should be supported and enhanced, perhaps by training the law enforcers to adopt non-violent intervention techniques. Law officers could be trained to be more aware of developing problems in their jurisdiction.
Last year firearms became the leading cause of death among children, beating out automobile accidents for the first time. Nobody denies the utility of automobiles in our society and we have long accepted the level of risk they entail. But the utility of firearms, especially in urban environments where most of the population now lives, is less clear. The risk of injury and death to young, mostly not gun-owning people is not one most of us can accept.
There are certainly other categories of gun deaths, but I would like to turn to the mental health advocacy Mr. Olcott and I appear to favor. This should be part of a wider health initiative, best implemented at the national level — a clear “role of government.” This need not, and indeed should not, be the invasive testing procedure I suggested in my letter. Like Mr. Olcott I find this prospect frightening. A wide-ranging, more affordable nationwide mental health program would better address many of the problems caused by easy access to firearms.
A clear cause of increased firearms deaths is the increased availability of firearms, but an intelligent approach to solutions is necessary. Banning all firearms is one thoughtless extreme, clinging to a literal interpretation of the Second Amendment of the Constitution is another. We need to talk to each other and find some solutions in between these extremes. There are many problems with gun control and almost certainly no single solution.
Alex Storrs lives in Fishersville.
