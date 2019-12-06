A few things that should be pointed out regarding the movement among some Virginians — including many in our area — to resist “unconstitutional” laws concerning guns that they expect will be passed in the General Assembly this year, now that Democrats are in power there.
First, it would seem more appropriate to see what gets passed before manning the ramparts to fight against “unconstitutional infringements” of people’s “rights to bear arms.” (I’m not aware of any proposed measures that are unconstitutional.) And it is simply mistaken to assume that any law regulating guns violates the Constitution. Even that Supreme Court decision that significantly expanded the scope of the Second Amendment — District of Columbia v Heller — left the door open to regulations that relate to an important public interest.
Second, citizens do not have the right or the power to determine on their own say-so whether or not a law is unconstitutional. We have the right to challenge a law’s constitutionality, bringing the issue before the courts. But it is up to the courts to make that determination. Until the courts strike down such a law, or put a stay on it, citizens are legally obligated to obey it.
Third, if citizens want to disobey a law that remains in effect — as a protest to what they believe to be an unconstitutional (or merely an unjust) law — they can do so as a form of “civil disobedience.” That is an American tradition. But such disobedience entails a willingness to pay the price: The man who gave us that phrase — Henry David Thoreau, who protested the U.S. war against Mexico in the 1840s — willingly accepted his being jailed as a consequence of his disobeying the law.
Those who believe in the rule of law, and respecting our Constitution, are obligated to honor those three points. But a movement that shows such respect would look different from what we see happening now among gun rights advocates in Virginia.
What an irony that a movement formed presumably to defend the Constitution shows so little understanding of what the Constitution requires of Americans.
NOTE: This second point proves that those states that chose to secede from the Union, leading to the Civil War, were acting lawlessly. The question of whether the states had the right to secede was in dispute. The newly elected president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, was among those who maintained that there was no such right. (And his arguments were powerfully formulated.) Whether Lincoln’s case against secession was correct or not, no mere citizens of the United States had the right to determine on their own — and even go to war on the basis of their opinion — such a constitutional issue. In the constitutional system, that is for the Court to decide. And when the states that formed the Confederacy seceded, no such determination had been made. Thus their secession violated the constitutional order.
Andy Schmookler lives in Shenandoah County. He was the Democratic nominee for Congress in 2012.
(6) comments
If progressives are really concerned about “gun safety” vice strong-armed control of our daily lives, then why do they focus so vehemently on the tools of violence, rather than its actual causes? Why no focus on mental health, the diminished value of life, and other contributing issues such as the breakdown of the family, that have given rise to gun violence in America today? The answer is quite simple: progressives care far less about the cultural root causes of gun violence in America today, than they care about expanding their political power, imposing coldhearted urban values on country folks and wielding veto power over every freedom we enjoy in this beautiful Valley.
If you've ever listened to Mr. Schmookler on the radio you are aware of his absolute, ultra left wing beliefs. It's America and it's his right as a citizen. He is completely wrong and I applaud him for being willing to demonstrate that to the public.
Schmookler - our resident pajama boy.
Seldom right, never in doubt.
Irrespective of Schmookler’s scare quotes, District of Columbia v Heller did not expand the Second Amendment; it affirmed it. “The core holding in D.C. v Heller is that the Second Amendment is an individual right intimately tied to the natural right of self-defense.”
I thought I'd look at how "sanctuary city" is defined.
For immigration: "... generally speaking, it’s a city (or a county, or a state) that limits its cooperation with federal immigration enforcement agents in order to protect low-priority immigrants from deportation, while still turning over those who have committed serious crimes."
For guns: "Sanctuary zones are going to say, 'Fine, we're not going to use our resources,' but that doesn't mean the state can't do it," Anderson (Virginia Beach-based attorney Timothy Anderson) told News 3. "It just means the local sheriff's office and local police departments won't use those resources to prosecute those cases."
How are these the same, and how are they different? Discuss.
As a practical matter and in part, sanctuary zones signal an intent to resist unconstitutional infringements on a natural right, i.e. the right to self-defense. I’m not aware of any natural right associated with undocumented immigration.
