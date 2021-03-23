On March 12, the DN-R published a cute but grossly misleading Open Forum from Mr. Art Copeland comparing government licensing of guns and cars. It mocks people who fear government licensing of guns will lead to gun confiscation, since government licensing of cars has not brought about confiscation of cars. So no worries. Go to sleep little angel.
However, the registration of guns and cars are worlds apart. I trust Mr. Copeland is honestly confused about this, and not purposely trying to dupe an unwitting public, as gun control advocates frequently do.
For one thing, guns have their very own Bill of Rights amendment stating “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” Cars have zero such protection in the Bill or Rights nor anywhere else in the Constitution. That alone puts guns and cars on vastly different levels of law. Keeping and bearing firearms is a constitutional right; driving a car is merely a government permitted privilege. Government can constitutionally regulate cars as much as it wishes. It cannot do so with religion, speech, the press, privacy nor guns.
Secondly, H.R. 127 requires registering guns with the federal government. Cars are not licensed by the federal government but, instead, by state governments. That is an immense difference in terms of liberty and practicality.
Furthermore, one does not have to license a car unless it is to be operated on a public road. It can be freely kept and driven on private property without government license. It can even be carried unlicensed on a public road using a car carrier truck or trailer. But H.R. 127 would require registering all guns no matter where they are. Big difference.
Another difference is that H.R. 127 would require the licensing of ammunition (gun fuel) but there is no law requiring us to license gasoline, which can be just as dangerous as bullets. Think arson or fire bombs.
H.R. 127 also prohibits anyone under age 21 from owning a gun. A person can get a driver’s license or serve in the military when he is 17, he can vote, marry and make binding contracts when he is 18, but he will be prohibited from owning a gun until he is 21. Where’s the social justice in that?
Actual gun/car equity would look like this: As with cars, you should be able to buy a gun and ammunition without a background check nor government license if you are 18. Ditto for keeping and shooting guns on private property. You can also move guns without a license on public roads, using your body as the carrier. I love equity! If only we had it.
Finally, and again like a car, if a body wants to operate a gun on a public road, that is to say go down the road shooting at things, well, I believe the government has a righteous interest in requiring a license to do that. But mind you, only the shooter, not the gun.
Horace Moody lives in Dayton.
