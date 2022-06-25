“My vote isn’t based on any evidence; my vote isn’t based on any facts; it’s only based on my gut and my gut feeling and my intuition; and that’s all I need to base my vote….” On June 17, Otero, NM County Commissioner Couy Griffin made this startling statement as he zoomed in his vote not to certify the county elections – zooming from a courthouse in DC where he was being sentenced for January 6, 2020 involvement. His gut feelings ‘told’ him not to trust the Dominion voting machines used in their elections.
Shouldn’t we “go with our guts” – “follow our heart”? Our gut feelings should be a part of some types of decisions, but rarely in a way that dismisses the need for evidence and facts.
Years ago, as a rehabilitation counselor, I had a client whose gut produced strong feelings whenever he would even see a bridge over untroubled waters. His gut would scream at him if he so much as stepped out on the bridge – let alone tried to cross it by foot or vehicle. Our agency happened to be right at one end of an urban river bridge. This client had to go way out of his way to come to us if he couldn’t cross that bridge. He had been following his gut feelings for years.
I helped this client work with his debilitating gut feelings, by teaching him a simple form of meditation and then by my walking out each day a bit further onto the bridge, inviting him to come to me; then praising his progress. Eventually he crossed the bridge, and did it from then on. He was able to counteract his lingering gut feelings, which then slowly changed.
About 18 months ago my favorite cable news network featured the new COVID vaccines; frequently showing nurses sticking patients in the arm with them. I found I had to look away when the needle met the arm, or I would have a gut twang. If I had followed my gut feelings, I would have not gotten the four vaccinations I have eagerly gotten.
Even today with as many changes which have come in our society over the past 50 years, many straight people get gut feelings when they see commercials with gay men kissing; many LGBTQ youth have massive gut explosions when they wrestle with their sexual identity; many whites get gut twangs when they see a group of Black youth coming toward them at night; many Black men have such feelings when they see a white policeman; and many tense up when they realize they are talking to someone from a particular religious group or political party. Some of these gut feelings are based on authentic personal history, but many are based on racial, class, political, or religious prejudice.
Our gut feelings derive from our snap responses to rewarding or punishing situations: including emotional reflex behaviors of startle, tensing up, or freezing; increasing or decreasing heart rate, blood pressure, or breathing; the rush of adrenalin, cortisol or other hormones; and our facial and bodily expressions. We have some in-born snap responses to various events, and a lot more learned responses.
Thus, gut feelings do give us a crucial type of knowledge about external events: namely, how those external events impact our snap responses. But gut feelings cannot tell us other things about external events (like voting machines, bridges, vaccinations, or other groups of people) without evidence and facts. Gut-feeling judgments form the core of our values, but we then use facts and evidence to develop them.
So, shouldn’t we “go with our guts” – “follow our heart”? Yes, No, and Maybe! “Yes” it is very important to understand what your gut reacts to and in what ways. Follow your gut in personal preferences that do no harm – like your choice of music, shows, video games, and favorite causes. But, even there be open to ways your activities might not be so harmless.
“No”, not in terms of crucial matters of “evidence” and “facts” – like 61 courts ruling there to be no significant voter fraud in the 2020 federal elections, and that Dominion voting machines show no evidence of malfunction. In most fields of endeavor gut-feeling hunches need to be tested by facts and evidence.
“Maybe”, in terms of religious and political beliefs, where we should not leave our minds at the door of the congregation or the polling place. In addition to his gut feelings, Couy Griffin relies on intuition. “Intuition” may be a dynamic blend of gut-feelings and rational judgment. Many kinds of “expertise” combine strong intuition and strong rational knowledge: like being a great historian, mathematician, or scientist, or in wine tasting or FBI forensics. No "expertise" relies solely on gut feelings.
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham County.
