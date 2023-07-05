Happy 247th Birthday, America! To what extent are we a “Christian nation” with a “Christian government?” Can we truly celebrate religious diversity?
I asked those questions in my March 9, 2020 open forum, over which the DN-R editorial staff placed the headline: “US Was Founded As A Secular Nation.” I did not bother to correct it at the time, but I was attempting to characterize the “government” which the U.S. constitution formed as secular, not the “nation” itself. The “nation” constitutes the territory and the people, while the “government” is the network of administrative, legislative, and judicial systems which governs the nation.
The major historical point in my forum was that the U.S. constitution created the first religiously pluralistic government in world history, and that this was perhaps the most creative contribution the U.S. has given to political science.
Rabbi Jeffrey Kurtz-Lendner picked up this theme in his May 11 open forum titled, “Uniquely American,” calling this a new concept introduced to the world. That “our country could thrive on the contributions of all its inhabitants regardless of particular religious belief.”
It does not lessen our founders’ marvelous achievement to realize that this newly-declared nation had little choice but to break the universal church-state pattern and cut churches loose from state support and control, in order to blend the 13 colonies together. Kurtz-Lendner put it bluntly: “Had we not adopted the value of religious liberty…the Revolutionary War would have been lost to religious wars among the colonies.”
After considerable back and forth at the Constitutional Convention in 1787, the following three clauses became the bedrock of our religious pluralism:
The First Amendment Establishment Clause: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” This at least meant that we could not set up an official “national religion”, thus greatly reducing the “rights” of several colonies’ previously-favored religions while greatly increasing the rights of the rest.
The First Amendment Free Exercise Clause: “Congress shall make no law…prohibiting the free exercise thereof (of religion)”. This protects our right to ‘exercise’ or practice our religion as we please, so long as such practice does not violate “public morals” or a “compelling” governmental interest. While this seems to favor “religious” practice over other human endeavors, by no means does it allow the government to finance religious chaplains or parochial schools.
The Sixth Amendment No Religious Test Clause: “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States”. According to the English jurist, William Blackstone, England’s religious tests at the time prevented “non-conformist infidels, Turks, jews, heretics, papists, and sectaries.” Several of our colonies had “religious tests” that limited office holding and some other rights to protestant Christians. This clause opened up active public service even to folks without any religious commitment.
Combined, these religious clauses led Rabbi Kurtz-Lendner to write: “the laws of the United States made Jewish residents free citizens like any other for the first time in world history. In the United States, Jews were never not citizens, unlike every other country in the world…Several years after the establishment of the Constitution, France granted citizenship to its Jewish residents. Other European countries followed. It was the U.S. that set the precedent for Jewish residents being citizens.”
John Adams made it clear that Muslims were also included, writing in our Treaty with Tripoli, Libya in 1797 these profound words: “…the government of the USA is not in any sense founded on the Christian religion — and it has in itself no character of enmity against the laws, religion or tranquility of [Muslims.]” The same gift of rights went to others derided by William Blackstone; “non-conformist infidels, Turks, … heretics, papists and sectaries” — unless they were African-Americans or women, whose citizenship rights came much later. A work in progress, indeed!
In my next forum I plan to apply these and other historical perspectives to give a Christian rejection of “Christian Nationalism,” but for now let us celebrate religious diversity. The United States has its many problems — which many of us often write about — but we have great potential. So, salute with me our 247th birthday as a nation, in the way that you prefer. Shout hallelujah, so be it, or namaste. Give a prayer or offer a toast! America, America, God shed God’s light on thee; and crown thy good with brotherhood, from sea to shining sea! May it be so!
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham County.
