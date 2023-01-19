In the 30-plus years that I’ve lived in Harrisonburg, I’d been fortunate enough to never need the services of the Harrisonburg Police Department.
But, I believed that if I did, I could rely on them to do their duty to protect and serve their community.
Unfortunately, my belief about HPD changed after my wife and I became victims of a gun crime on the night of Oct. 30, 2021.
On that night, a bullet was fired into our house in the typically peaceful Greendale neighborhood on the south end of Harrisonburg.
The bullet not only pierced our home’s exterior wall but continued its trajectory through two interior rooms before coming to a stop.
Fortunately, neither my wife nor myself were in either room at the time or we would have most likely ended up being just another statistic on the long list of victims who perish at the hands of gun violence every year.
When an HPD officer arrived at our house to investigate, it didn’t take him long to deduce that the gun had clearly been fired from the carport of our next-door neighbor’s home.
However, when questioned about the incident, my neighbor was less than cooperative.
He claimed to have no knowledge of the incident despite the fact that I saw him and a small gathering of friends hanging out on his carport less than 30 minutes before the gunshot.
When questioned about a sign posted on his carport that read, “Warning: Property protected by video surveillance," he conveniently claimed that said security cameras were no longer working.
He did, at least, concede that he had several guns on his property but refused the officer’s request to see them.
While his refusal to cooperate with the police is protected under the 4th Amendment, Chapter 5 §19.2-52 of the Code of Virginia states that search warrants may be issued if there “is reasonable and probable cause.”
Based on both the bullet trajectory and my neighbor’s elusive behavior, requesting a search warrant should have been a “no-brainer.”
The HPD officer didn’t do that however.
Instead, he assured us that he would turn the case over to one of their detectives.
Much to my dismay, it took our assigned detective almost an entire week before he even attempted to follow up with us, allowing our neighbor or one of his guests ample time to get rid of any evidence.
Over the ensuing month and a half, the detective continued to drag his feet on the investigation.
Like a mother hounding a child to do his homework, I initiated many of the phone conversations in an effort to find out details about the investigation.
On a number of occasions, he assured me that he would interrogate my neighbor and his wife about the incident, but each time that I followed up with him, he continually confessed that he “hadn’t gotten around to it yet.”
I frequently pressed him about the urgency of issuing a search warrant as well.
It wasn’t until I threatened to contact his superiors that he finally felt compelled to serve a search warrant on our neighbors. The officers serving the warrant left the premises with two handguns but not before having to put our uncooperative neighbor in handcuffs in order to search his house.
For the next 11 months, we waited for the results from a state forensics lab to determine if the seized guns and the bullet that ripped through our home were a match.
In mid-November, we finally received a call from the HPD to inform me that the test was “inconclusive.” While disappointed with the results, I wasn’t completely surprised. When a perpetrator is allowed ample time to dispose of evidence before being aggressively investigated by authorities, chances are that the results will, indeed, be “inconclusive.” That’s exactly what this officer and detective did--they allowed the perpetrator to get away with the crime.
I suspect there will be some who read this editorial and have an immediate knee-jerk reaction that I don’t support our “boys in blue.”
Actually, that couldn’t be further from the truth. But the ongoing saga of repeat offenses regarding irresponsible gun owners cannot be denied.
Gun ownership may be a right, but society should insist that the right demands unwavering responsibility, and that there are serious legal consequences when that responsibility is breached.
The HPD dropped the ball on vigilantly investigating the gun crime committed by our neighbor, allowing him to avoid a conviction and be reunited with his beloved guns once more.
The next time that he recklessly brandishes a firearm, God forbid, he may end up killing someone. Shame on you, HPD. The residents of Harrisonburg deserve better protection than this.
Michael Strawderman lives in Harrisonburg.
