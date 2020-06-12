We are all at home watching TV, working, and being on all kinds of slick devices 24/7 because of the coronavirus pandemic. We have been squabbling whether to open up the economy or not. We are 100% conscious. May 25, 2020, will be a day of infamy. Among the millions of online videos, suddenly unexpectedly, a shocking video pops up that a good 7.7 billion people on the planet could easily watch. Hollywood could have made an eight-minute video a million times slicker than this one. But except what seen and heard is plain, simple, clear, and real.
There is something about George Floyd’s death that will haunt you and I, America and the world for the rest of our lives. A white police officer, putting his knee and full weight on George’s neck, his hands in his pockets for eight minutes as if to make sure he is really dead. George cries: “I can’t breathe!” At the end, the 46-year-old man calls for his mother.
The human mind is clever. We want to protect ourselves. We want to explain away this horrendous act. We wanted to see if George Floyd had resisted arrest, we would have wanted him to run, use vile language and threaten the police, we wanted him to be armed. Except he was peacefully handcuffed already.
George kept saying “sir” to the police officers as his life was slipping away in the most excruciatingly slow manner. But then we hear he tried to pass a $20 counterfeit bill. Is that it? Someone can lose their life over a $20 bill? Some people wanted to see the video before George lay on the ground to look for something or anything that could justify his horrendous death before the hands of the police. Nothing.
But the pain of the tragedy of how George died did not stop some ideological racist vultures and other criminal opportunists from pouncing, taking unfair advantage of this sad tragic moment of national horror. One pundit chose this moment to analyze, critique and humiliate George Floyd and the African-American community, to seize the golden moment to avenge some ideological grudge. The pundit said George was on drugs, had served time in prison, he is no hero nor martyr. The pundit was dancing on George Floyd's body to righteously exhibit their own moral purity and character superiority complex. The pundit immediately garnered 48 million views and a presidential retweet as icing on the cake. Whatever you find out about George’s life as an African-American male, is that supposed to be so shocking that you have to bring it up before he is even buried?
What have we done as human beings? Have we totally lost our humanity? Let’s spend this moment and do everything we can the rest of our lives to atone and reclaim our humanity. It is not too late.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.