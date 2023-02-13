Open Forum: Jim Peters
The FBI “Uniform Crime Report” for 2018 shows that of the known types of firearms that were used in homicides, 6,603 people were killed with handguns. Rifles only accounted for 297 murders, with shotguns killing 235. Knives or other cutting instruments were used to kill 1,515 people. Blunt objects, such as clubs and hammers, were used to kill 443 people. Hands, fists and feet killed 672 people.
32,000 people die in automobile accidents each year and another 2 million are injured. One in every three auto deaths is caused by a drunk driver, so let’s get rid of all alcohol! Shouldn't we also ban the use of automobiles to save all those Americans from death and serious injury? Should we also outlaw knives that are used by evil people to kill? I love to build things, are you going to take away my hammers just because some evil people use them to kill? Can you play baseball without a bat? You know, evil people use bats to kill. Quit teaching karate, martial arts and self-defense classes to save lives.
Most anti-gun people have no idea what an AR-15 is. Most Democrats believe that no one except for the military and police should have the right to own an AR-15 rifle. They have been told that AR stands for “assault rifle” or “automatic rifle.” It does not. AR is an abbreviation for ArmaLite, the company that originally designed that style of rifle in the 1950s. ARs do look mean, they do look like the automatic weapons used by the military but they are not automatic weapons or machine guns. A user must pull the trigger every time a bullet is fired. People who hate guns could care less how a gun is fired, they want to get rid of all guns. An estimated 434 million firearms are in civilian possession today, of which 19.8 million are AR-15-type rifles. The vast majority of those rifles are owned by responsible, peace-loving people who own those firearms for hunting, sport shooting and self-defense.
In one of President Biden’s speeches, he held up a single-shot musket and announced that these are the kinds of weapons that our Founding Fathers allowed us to own when the Second Amendment was written. Try using a musket to defend yourself against an evil criminal with a semi-automatic handgun.
For anyone who has seen the movie “Crocodile Dundee” one of the most humorous scenes is where Mick and Sue are walking in New York City at night and a gang leader pulls out a switchblade and demands that Mick hand over his wallet. The dialog goes like this: “Mick give him your wallet!” “What for?” “He’s got a knife.” “Ha, that’s not a knife, that’s a knife.” The gang members run away in fear after Mick gently cuts the front of the gang leader’s red jacket. No one was robbed, and no one was killed, but a criminal act was averted because a good person had a weapon to defend himself. As a card-carrying member of the NRA, each month I receive a gun owner’s magazine with a page titled “Armed Citizens.” Each month there are five or six true stories of how law-abiding citizens saved the lives of innocent people because they were armed with a gun. These true stories are almost never published by others because they go directly against the “take away all the guns” narrative.
Should people who say and post intentions to do harm to themselves or others have the right to purchase or possess a firearm? No! The slippery slope comes when people say those who have a political philosophy different from theirs should be “red-flagged.” Hillary Clinton is famous for suggesting half of Donald Trump’s supporters belonged in “a basket of deplorables” which she described as consisting of “the racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic — you name it.” She went on to note “some of those folks — they are irredeemable.”
Those on the Jan. 6 commission called anyone who believed that cheating happened during the 2020 election, “insurrectionists.” Obviously, none of those bigoted deplorables should ever be allowed to own a gun, right? Those of us who believe that Democrats cheated to win that election, better be “Red Flagged” as insurrectionists.
I believe anyone who intentionally, illegally or maliciously, uses a gun, knife, bat, hammer, hands, fists or feet to kill an innocent human being should forfeit his or her own life. Our society is way too easy on vicious, evil criminals. The left says the death penalty is “cruel and unusual punishment.” Many women who hated guns before they were brutally raped, now possess concealed-carry permits and handguns, because they will "never let that happen to them again." Do you want to take away their guns?
Jim Peters lives in Rockingham.
