On April 27, the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Advisory Board made an impulsive decision to close Heritage Oaks Golf Course for one year without any articulated plan or strategy for the future. This decision was, in part, a reaction to a former council member's petition — a council member who has always opposed the golf course. In an interview with WHSV-TV3, he said, "It's not about grudges. It's not about the past, and not even all the way about the money."
But money was the primary reason cited in the petition for permanently closing the golf course.
At a recent City Council meeting, council member Chris Jones made a motion to explore the value of the golf course property for real estate development purposes. There was no second to the motion, so it did not move forward. It was clear during that meeting the other city council members were not interested in pursing that avenue. During that meeting, City Manager Eric Campbell shared it was his experience that golf courses are considered assets to a community and are not expected to make money, much like other community assets.
Heritage Oaks should be open for business and generating revenue. It is clear that this pandemic was used as a motive for preventing the golf course from being financially productive. Other area golf courses have remained open with responsible and well-planned social distancing practices. Opening it to those wanting to walk or bike does not offer anything that is not already available at the other city parks.
Heritage Oaks Golf Course welcomes all people of all ages. It is common to see families enjoying the game together, grandparents sharing their love of the game with grandchildren, friends playing as a way of fellowship, seniors remaining active through golf and high school golf teams practicing for tournaments. It is home to the First Tee program teaches life skills through golf. To say that Heritage Oaks is only for a select few in our community is a biased perspective. If this assessment were used on all of the assets of Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, then our community would be severely limited in recreational opportunities.
I am a retired 30-year employee of the city, having served as both the Assistant Director of Parks & Recreation and the Heritage Oaks Golf Course General Manager. The facilities I am most proud of during my service to the city are the Kids Castle, Westover Skate Park, A Dream Come True Playground and Heritage Oaks Golf Course. While they are not used by everyone, they are valuable assets to our community that help attract people to visit, live and retire here.
Let's recognize the difference in a city asset and not just a liability. Let's also not make a mistake similar to when the city sold the original Harrisonburg High School. Once you take away an asset or recreational opportunity from the community, it never returns.
David Wigginton lives in Rockingham.
