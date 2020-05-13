On April 27, the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission met and recommended Heritage Oaks (HO) remain closed for one year. This action was taken based on historical losses and the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on city finances. As a longtime advocate for and member of HO, I am very disappointed in their action.
Several things about their decision bothers me. First, much of their focus was on historical losses of HO without seeming to understand no assets of the HPRD cover their cost of operations, in fact, very few park assets even charge a usage fee. Second, the proposed city budget includes more than a $200,000 reduction in the operating budgets of the two departments maintaining the course and running the golf shop. It should be noted HPRD took recent actions to increase revenues and decrease operational costs. As the result of the pandemic these haven't been recognized.
Several committee members commented about equity and the "select few” who utilize HO. Not sure what this means when HPRD offers skateboarding, frisbee golf, softball, baseball, football, soccer, swimming, racketball, tennis, ping-pong and exercise activities plus many children's and senior programs. My family has utilized many of these activities in the 40 plus years of living in Harrisonburg. HO hosted more than 25,000 rounds of golf last year while offering men’s, women's and senior leagues for organized play. It also hosted various high school teams, their district, regional and state tournaments, plus many civic clubs and non-profits hosted fund raising golf events raising thousands of dollars for important community needs. HO also hosts the First Tee program which has served children in our community for almost 20 years.
Interestingly, the committee recommended keeping full-time staff members employed. I maintain this would create a larger loss because there would be no revenues to offset payroll costs and scaled back course maintenance. Lastly, it was mentioned how nice it was to have HO available as a walking and biking location. It should be mentioned no commission members have even played golf there and only one member is a golfer. Maybe they do not realize for more than 50 years HPRD has had Purcell Park, Hillandale Park, Westover Park and Riven Rock Park available offering this same opportunity plus picnic shelters, fitness areas and playgrounds. HO was an idea to add another asset to the great park system currently offered to the residents of Harrisonburg. I hope the decision makers realize the greatness of the HPRD is the sum of many parts. It provides many varied recreational opportunities to all its citizens and also plays a role in attracting new businesses and tourists to our area.
Stan Gray lives in Harrisonburg.
