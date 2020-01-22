Lakeview and Heritage Oaks do not compete on a “level playing field.”
For 2019 Heritage Oaks reported a $518,828 loss with 24,895 rounds of golf played, requiring a taxpayer subsidy of $20.84 per round played. The city taxpayers’ subsidy for Heritage Oaks in 2018 was $20.24 per round. Lakeview broke even in 2019: revenues covered expenses.
Lakeview and Heritage Oaks are not peers. Municipal golf courses, like Heritage Oaks, tend to have a goal of providing residents a civic amenity at close to break-even pricing. Private golf courses, like Lakeview, have a profit motive. Lakeview operates 27 holes, Heritage Oaks 18. For 2019 Heritage Oaks had about 25,000 rounds played, while Lakeview had about 21,000 rounds played. Lakeview’s financial performance was better with fewer rounds played, 27 holes to maintain, and a profit motive to achieve.
Harrisonburg’s city council should consider the following actions:
1) Match Lakeview’s pricing. For 2020 Lakeview’s annual fee is 34 percent higher than Heritage Oaks. If Heritage Oaks “matched” Lakeview’s annual fees the operating loss would drop from $518,828 to $309,411.
2) Price to break-even. If Heritage Oaks matched Lakeview’s price, to break even Heritage Oaks would need to raise their price by an additional and unacceptable 37%. The best option is to reduce expenses and match Lakeview’s prices.
3) Subsidize only city residents. Charge nonresidents higher fees.
4) Compare Heritage Oaks to peer municipal courses. There are about 2,500 municipal golf courses in the United States. Find one that has already solved the problems we face.
Lakeview Golf Course should consider the following actions.
1) Declare that the competitive playing field with Heritage Oaks is not level. Lakeview should be informed by two documents: a paper titled “Determining a Level Playing Field for Public-Private Competition” Lawrence L. Martin at Columbia University, the author, and the North Carolina Umstead Act, a law that supervises “public-private” competitions.
2) Lakeview could claim “predatory pricing” by Heritage Oaks. Predatory pricing is the practice of pricing goods or services below cost in an anti-competitive manner. Heritage Oaks is not trying to eliminate local golf courses, but their pricing may have that effect.
3). Lakeview has reduced its course from 36 to 27 holes and plans further reductions from 27 to 18 holes. For 2020 Lakeview reduced its annual price by $150. Lakeview should unbundle its range fees from its season pass and reduce its annual cart fee of $899, which is $349 more than Heritage Oaks.
Looking to the future, the number of rounds of golf played at Heritage Oaks peaked in 2017 at 30,099, and have flattened for 2018 and 2019 at around 25,000. The number of rounds played in 2020 and beyond are likely to be 25,000 or fewer. Should the city tolerate half-million dollar annual subsidies? If the annual losses cannot be significantly reduced, Heritage Oaks could be sold for residential or commercial development adding to the tax base, or be used for future city needs.
Robert Kenney lives in Rockingham.
