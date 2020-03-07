Parents in Rockingham County are concerned! The school board and its superintendent have not responded to requests for community input regarding staggered school days and shortening the elementary school day in a pilot program proposed for the Turner Ashby school district.
Accountability and transparency are fundamental touchstones in government; neither of which have occurred here. The pilot program has been “pushed” as an opportunity for dedicated teacher collaboration time. Is this haphazard reasoning rooted in educational innovation or basic economics such as bus driver shortages?
Many questions posed have gone unanswered.
This process has been a moving target since initially presented. Consider this: Why weren’t the community and parents surveyed? What programs will be cut? What will parents do for after-school care? Were other models considered? Were successful school districts consulted?
Their failure to connect with the community has left a pile of political distrust.
Increased communication leads to effective coordination towards enhancing collaboration. The irony here is that while promoting time for teacher collaboration, decision-makers failed to collaborate with parents and stakeholders.
Parents are simply asking to delay action on this pilot initiative until meaningful input can be received and additional research exploring its many implications can be conducted. Effective strategies still need to be developed, that involve the community as a whole.
This process has left parents wondering: “what’s the rush?”
Tonya Thornton Neaves and Drew Williams both live in Harrisonburg.
