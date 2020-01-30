Some people point to China’s current high CO2 emissions as an excuse for American inaction in addressing climate change. It’s the whiny teenager argument. “If China’s leaders let that nation pollute the atmosphere, why can’t America?” For the same reason responsible parents wouldn’t let their 15-year-old daughter be picked up for a date by a 22-year-old man on a motorcycle (who’d obviously been drinking), even if the daughter claims all her friends get to date older drunks, the U.S. can’t hide behind Chinese inaction to excuse our failure to act.
Firstly, since when does religious faith and democracy-loving America take its moral and ethical cues from communist China? America should exhibit its moral clarity as a force for good in the world and lead and cajole other nations, including China, toward protecting the planet. We should not hold out polluters like China as a paragon of virtue to justify our continued and unchecked greenhouse gas emissions.
Equally important is the fact that blaming China as the main culprit is misleading at best. Admittedly, China has increased its CO2 output in the last 10 to 15 years as the communist leadership shortsightedly presumes to modernize the country, and in the process makes the air in its cities unbreathable, by haphazardly constructing coal-fired power plants.
However, climate change didn’t begin with the Chinese power plant building spree. It began with the dawn of the industrial age. Analysis by the World Resources Institute shows that from 1850 to 2011, the U.S. alone produced 27% of the total CO2 emissions in the world. No other country comes close to that total and we produced more CO2 during that period than all nations in the European Union combined. According to a University of Chicago study, once CO2 is released into the atmosphere, the gas can remain for more than 100 years, so CO2 emitted over the last 150 years or so is still with us. Make no mistake. America is primarily responsible for global climate change.
There’s a famous poem by Robert Fulghum entitled “All I need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” With respect to climate change, the poem seems particularly apt, not only for the lessons it teaches, but also because it will be kindergarten-aged children (and younger) who will bear the worst effects of our inaction on climate change. The significance of the poem line “Clean up your own mess” is obvious. The U.S. is the nation most responsible for causing climate change and therefore by word and deed we ought to take the lead on addressing the crisis. But the line “Don’t take things that aren’t yours” is also salient, especially for today’s (and tomorrow’s) children. The future belongs to them, not us. The health of the planet for future generations isn’t ours to squander, through shortsighted policies and turning a blind eye to the effects of climate change we see all around us. Leaders lead. It’s our time to act.
Kirk Becchi lives in Rockingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.