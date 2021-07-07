I have expressed previously my appreciation for the change in the tone of reporting that I have noted in the Daily News-Record over the past several years. This was amplified by the July 5 edition.
In addition to the beautiful photo of fireworks over Bridgewater on the front page, several encouraging articles appeared, among which were: “Race Is On to Get Rental Assistance Out To Avoid Evictions” — efforts to avert a crisis across the nation (front page); “Counselors Work To Ease Grief Over Fla. Building Collapse” (front page); “Fellowship Helps WVU Official Research Roots of Hatred” — an attempt to understand how anti-Semitism can occur in populations where no Jewish residents live” (A2); “3D Printed Houses Shows Potential for Affordable Housing Solution” — in Richmond (A2); and, locally, “[Corliss] Brown Receives Award From Northeast Neighborhood Association” — for maintaining the most appealing and attractive lawn in the neighborhood (A4). Kudos to Ms. Brown!
Then, to top it off, at the end of the editor’s column (A5), were some notable aphorisms, three of which are: “I think of a hero as someone who understands the degree of responsibility that comes with freedom” — Bob Dylan (American singer-songwriter); “To be free is not only to cast off one’s chains, but to live in such a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others” — Nelson Mandela (South-African anti-apartheid revolutionary, politician, philanthropist and president); “Patriotism consists not in waving the flag, but in striving that our country shall be righteous as well as strong” — James Bryce (19th century Irish academic, jurist, historian and politician).
I make reference to these items to say that this edition of the DN-R represents for me the importance of a local newspaper. In its limited space, it brings together news and information of local, regional and national significance. Other readers might have chosen to highlight different articles from the same edition. These were the ones that gave me a sense that all is not wrong with the world; that there are reasons to be encouraged and happy even in the present national turmoil.
This brings me to one other item in the July 5 edition that I want to mention. It is my favorite cartoon strip, “Pearls Before Swine”: In first frame, Pig, the naïve, guileless character in the strip, is seated, smiling, at a booth on front of which is the slogan, “Happy for no reason.” Rat, his hardened, cynical friend stops, reads the slogan and says, “You have to have a reason, you dumb Pig because everyone knows life is nasty, brutish and short.” In the final frame, Pig is sitting, still smiling, with the words on his booth now changed: “Happy . . . xxxxx . . . I’m not him.”
Freedom permits our choosing what encourages and inspires us.
So, once again, I affirm the value of a free press to inform and to enhance the quality of life in our democratic republic. That’s why I subscribe to the DN-R and encourage others to do so. It takes us to higher ground.
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
