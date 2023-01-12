Open Forum: Tom Reynolds
On this Jan. 2nd, after having spent the last five days of 2022 with my oldest grandson in New York City, I drove toward home. Needing gasoline, I stopped at a small service station on the outskirts of Baltimore. There on the restroom wall was a large painted design (in the form of street tag graffiti) and a reference to a verse from the Hebrew scripture—Jeremiah 33:3.
When I got home, I got my Bible and looked it up. Through the words of the prophet, God said, "Call on me and I will answer you and will tell you great and hidden things that you have not known." As I reflected on that verse and the condition under which I discovered it, I must tell you that it was a more hopeful and helpful gift than I could have imagined.
It "made my day," as the saying goes, and has set the tone for my approach to the whole of 2023. It says to me, stop fuming and fretting about the chaos of the world order and call on God. This does not mean jabbering to God about all the matters that concern me. Neither does it mean asking God to resolve all my issues. It means (if I may put it so) to dial God's number and wait for God's answer. It means, in the words of Psalm 46:10, "Be still and know that God is God." It means praying something like this: "Open Thou my mind, guide my thoughts, Thy will be done; be Thou my life, be Thou my love, Thy will be done" (inspired by Thomas Kelly). The "great and hidden things" that God has to reveal are impossible to imagine beforehand. We can claim no merit for receiving them or credit for them after they are given. We can only receive them in humility and gratitude and be guided by them into appropriate action.
Two points stand out for me in this experience. First, hope may appear anywhere, in the most surprising places and circumstances. The 13th-century poet Rumi wrote: "When God gives this knowing, inanimate stones, plants, animals, everything fills with unfolding significance." One need only to be alert and attentive to what's going on—to stop, look and listen (as the "patrol boys" used to remind us, kids, before we crossed the street).
Second, living with this kind of openness and awareness makes life an adventure of hope. Poet Alice Walker wrote: "When we let Spirit lead us, it is impossible to know where we are being led. All we know, all we can believe, all we can hope is that we are going home." Home is our spiritual destiny.
I share these thoughts with anyone who has even a droplet of spiritual intuition. My hope is that you who read them will call on God and receive what God has to reveal to you in 2023. Jesus said, "When you pray, don't talk on and on as people do who don't know God. They think God likes to hear long prayers. Don't be like them. Your Father knows what you need even before you ask" (Matthew 6:7-8, CEV). We know it will be for our good because Jesus also taught us, "If you . . . know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him!" (Matthew 7:11, NIV).
How hopeful that is!
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.