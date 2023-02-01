Open Forum: Michael Wong
The proposed Bluestone Town Center is supported by the local Chamber of Commerce, Association of Realtors, United Way, Virginia Poultry Growers, Mercy House, Valley Associates for Independent Living, Valley Program for Aging Services, Our Community Place, Open Doors, Bridge of Hope, Climate Action Alliance of the Valley, Faith in Action, the Living Wage Campaign, Strength in Peers, the Social Services District, Valley Justice Coalition, Welcoming Harrisonburg Council and many residents.
These agencies and individuals recognize the great need for more housing choice in Harrisonburg, as established in the January 2021 Harrisonburg Housing Assessment. The city is at least 1,256 units short of meeting demand. The demand for housing with supportive services is between 84 and 94 elderly households and between 445 and 509 non-elderly individuals.
HRHA’s waiting list includes about 2,000 households. We have families who have achieved self-sufficiency and others qualified for our homebuyer assistance program who cannot find homes they can afford to rent or buy. Two and three families are buying condo units and moving in together. This is not what Harrisonburg wants for our school system families and not who we are as a community.
Top employers struggle to recruit workers because of the lack of both rental and for sale housing. Much needed teachers, police officers, fire fighters, and other essential workers cannot afford to rent or buy in the city even with professional salaries.
Given this need, phasing in 100 units per year is a reasonable response.
Bluestone Town Center is completing the same rezoning and approval process as any project. HRHA has answered questions from public works, the fire chief, transportation, and other city departments involved in rezoning since June 2022. Our traffic study is the same as required for all developments and has been approved by V-DOT.
Proffers are a common component of rezoning requests and construction projects. We have proffered road improvements to offset the increased traffic impact. We proposed a school impact proffer that would provide immediate funding to the school system with the remaining funds ultimately creating a Housing Trust Fund for the city. In the short term those funds would be a low-interest loan to help build this development. When paid back the money becomes a long-term Housing Trust Fund that is loaned out to build other affordable housing. Creating a Housing Trust Fund for Harrisonburg is a major recommendation of the 2021 housing assessment, and something other communities have successfully done.
HRHA has been answering citizens’ questions since March 2022. We heard people’s concerns in two community meetings on June 7, 2022. Concerns are also addressed in the Bluestone Town Center website at www.bluestonetowncenter.com, which has been available since June, and its FAQ page, available since August.
If affordable housing were easy or profitable to build, Harrisonburg and the country would not face this shortage. Bluestone Town Center is the public private partnership that so many say they want for these projects. Keeping housing affordable requires a complex mixture of investment and financing as well as a project scale that makes it feasible. Almost none of the other development planned in the city includes any requirement for or offers of affordable units.
This project provides town center style permanent workforce housing and housing for the elderly with supportive services. Homeowners and rental unit owners will pay taxes like all city property owners. Eighty-five percent of units will be stick built onsite and provide local construction jobs.
For sale homes will be factory made and meet or exceed federal and local building code requirements, including for energy efficiency. Homes will qualify for conventional financing. Factory built homes are widely in use and seen as part of the solution to the nationwide housing crisis.
It is past time to expand critical housing options in our community. Stable housing improves residents’ health and students’ school performance. We have all the data we need to show the urgency of addressing this Friendly City challenge together.
We need to House Harrisonburg Now, and become the city we want to be--one where all feel at home.
