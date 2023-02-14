Open Forum: Nelson Burkholder Jr.
The people of Harrisonburg are in general kind and considerate, so I am not surprised they are interested in a project labeled, "affordable housing."
It is possible they are not aware that all big cities have been building "affordable housing" for years and these well-intended experiments have become the high-crime areas of the cities.
I am ashamed to admit, I fell for the affordable housing argument in the past.
Prior to moving to Harrisonburg, we lived in the suburbs of a medium-sized city. That city had a fair amount of crime downtown, but it did not affect our part of town.
About twenty years ago, its city council decided it needed more affordable housing and it decided to build in my area, so low income folks were not forced to live in the high-crime area.
I thought it all made sense. It was multi-family housing on the main road, where there was already a fair amount of such housing. It was a fairly small project, probably less than a quarter the size of the project on deck in Harrisonburg.
Initially, things went well. The first problems I became aware of were related to behavior in the local elementary school. As the problems in the schools increased, families began moving to the adjoining counties for better schools. The people in the project along with the nearby neighbors began to complain to the city about the crime in the area. The city eventually towed in a building and set it up in the project parking lot with a big, "police station," sign on it.
I am not sure I'd ever seen police officers at the station, but at least the city had done something.
I realize the vast majority of low-income folks are good, hard-working people and they were victimized by the increase in crime in this project.
It appears to me, most of the crime originates with the youth. It seems many of the low-income youth are poorly supervised and have time to get in trouble with their friends. As they get older, behavior problems become drugs, guns and gang problems.
Once crime becomes common, the good folks move out and more crime moves in. On many nights, we heard the gangs shooting at one another from our home about a mile away from the project.
The affordable housing project made all the homes in the city more affordable — when we eventually sold our home, it went for 80 percent of what it would have sold for in surrounding counties.
As a retired home builder, I can assure you city councils have no ability to build desirable affordable housing. They have a pile of money and can run experiments but the only outfit that knows how to keep crime out of affordable housing is Habitat for Humanity.
I'd like to see any city housing project designed to avoid the crime problem and I'd like it to be run at a scale that it can be torn down if the experiment fails.
Nelson Burkholder Jr. lives in Harrisonburg.
