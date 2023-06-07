“Extremism in defense of liberty is no vice; Moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue.” — Barry Goldwater; who had just voted against the major Civil Rights Act, accepting the 1964 Republican nomination for president.
“Extremism in defense of liberty is no vice, but I denounce political extremism, of the left or the right, based on duplicity, falsehood, fear, violence and threats when they endanger liberty.” — George Romney’s response to Goldwater, in Romney’s speech a few days later to the same convention.
In two previous open forums I addressed two dimensions, along which I might be called “progressive” and you “conservative”: the role of government in the economy and our views on various social issues.
The Trump era brought a third dimension back into mainstream politics: the ways in which fiscal and social goals are pursued. Those near the middle of this third continuum stress moderation, civility, playing by the rules, and protecting democratic norms — the George Romney approach. Those on the left or right ends on this continuum stress brashness, rule breaking, alternative truth telling, defying peaceful democratic transition, or even promoting violence — implications of the Barry Goldwater approach. I say the Trump era brought back this third dimension. It did not invent it.
On the world stage, 20th Century fascism or Nazism was on the right-wing extreme of this third dimension, while Maoist communism was on the left-wing extreme. Today’s Russia, China, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and many other countries are extreme on this third dimension, to the right or left. Turkey, Hungary, Italy and some other countries are developing into aspects of this dimension.
In American history, the KKK, McCarthyism, John Birch Society and neo-Nazi groups have represented the right-wing extreme. I have written of my own scary contacts with neo-Nazis and KKK in the 1960s and 1970s: observing fully-robed KKK groups circling a North Carolina Black church meeting I was attending in 1964; my voluntarily spending three hours along with other clergy in a locked-door, armed, neo-Nazi “service” in Chicago in 1978; and KKK members picketing a worship service outside of an “arms bazaar” where I was preaching in 1978. See DN-R: “Confederate Nostalgia is Dangerous”: Sept. 2, 2017.
As a participant in the 60s and 70s race and peace movements, I was quite aware of the left-wing violent extremes in both movements. In fact, I wrote a 1964 term paper in a Harvard Divinity School social ethics class, wrestling with the philosophies and tactics of nonviolent versus more violent civil rights movements.
Then, in the midst of the anti Vietnam War movement, I remember commenting that the extreme tip of the left-wing bends around to touch the extreme tip of the right-wing; when we gave temporary refuge to a law-escaping draft dodger preparing to flee to Canada, only to meet him a few years later and hear that he had become a strong advocate of the John Birch Society.
In recent years there has been a small percentage of violent left-wing persons at G-20, Black Lives Matter, and Antifa events, but it is quite clear — and affirmed by the present Trump-appointed FBI Director, Christopher Wray — that current right-wing extremists, the KKK, neo-Nazis, Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Q-Anon and Three-Percenters, are — right now — far more of a terrorism threat than left-wing extremists.
Most serious are times when these violent extremes have been brought into unwarranted “respectability” by a major political party. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the KKK was brought into the mainstream by the then right-winged Democratic party; including by our locally-celebrated Democratic president Woodrow Wilson.
Recently, it is Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, and others — representing Trump’s administration — who invited into the Republican fold these violent extremists; with Trump in a presidential debate even telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand ready,” and then inviting such folks to come to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 — where “it will be wild” — and telling them to march to the capitol buildings and to “fight like hell,” even when Trump knew that many of them were armed.
If you cheered on the T.V. images of the capitol assault, or assume that all January 6 defendants should be pardoned and maybe even praised as “patriots,” perhaps cheering when Trump pledged allegiance at a Waco rally, while a video of imprisoned insurrectionists sang the national anthem: wake up and realize that you have bought into the right-wing extremist swamp and slime that Trump stirred up to cover the Republican Party.
If you are not one of these extremists, can you publicly separate yourself from their cause — and let us know that you denounce them? I have raised such a plaintive plea many times but have not seen your moderating letters or forums.
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.