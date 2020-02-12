I submit this the day after Donald Trump became the third president to be impeached and acquitted. Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander stated clearly what some other Republicans implied:
a) The president used presidential power to coerce Ukraine to get dirt on Trump’s political opponent;
b) Alexander didn’t need more evidence to convince him of Trump’s guilt; but
c) Trump’s deeds were not impeachable; and
d) Voters should decide in November whether Trump should be removed from office.
Given that logic, why would Alexander vote against giving American voters the chance to hear John Bolton testify under oath to help us make that decision in November’s election? Nobody is more ready, willing, and able to give first-person testimony about the president’s actions than Bolton.
Martha and I suffered through watching three-fourths of the Senate impeachment trial — and I mean suffered. While the House managers’ case convinced us, it was much too repetitive and uneven in quality. They could have more effectively limited each eight-hour day to three hours. In sharp contrast, the president’s counsel team shortened their days appropriately, but frequently spun the evidence in ways that should have threatened disbarment.
Not disbar-able, but utterly ridiculous was Alan Dershowitz’s claim that if a president felt that his own reelection was in the public interest (duh!), his acts to secure that reelection would not be impeachable. More than once we wondered if we had really heard Dershowitz correctly, only to then see a television clip of him saying exactly that. Even more dreadful was seeing White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, speaking in the closing arguments, even after learning that he was reportedly “in the loop” all along in the president’s scheme. The fact that the previous Republican presidential candidate, Mitt Romney, voted “guilty” on the abuse of power by the current Republican president shows how drastically Trump has changed the Republican Party.
Having read most of the Mueller report, seen AG Barr’s blatant misstatements about that report, and then seeing Mueller’s congressional testimony, we had seen ample grounds for the impeachment and removal of President Trump; but, along with Speaker Pelosi, we had feared impeachment backlash and helping Trump be reelected. Thus, in all of my previous Trump-era DN-R letters or open forums, I have never even mentioned the word “impeachment.” And, judging by the Iowa caucus results, these impeachment hearings might have done what Trump wanted Ukraine to do: muddy up Joe Biden so a less electable nominee might run against Trump! Indeed, one recent poll shows an uptick in Trump’s “favorability.” However, we had a similar fear in 2018 after the Brett Kavanaugh hearings — but a “blue wave” hit the Congress, instead.
Surely, dear readers, if the president’s deeds were not bad enough to remove him by the Senate, they were at least bad enough for us to vote him out of office! If enough of us do that, it will finally be over! However, it will take many years to repair Trump’s damage.
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.