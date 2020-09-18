Today I ask you to join in an exercise of reflection for prisoners of war (POW) and those missing in action (MIA). Since World War II, there have been more than 138,000 men and women held as POWs with 16,837 of them passing while held in captivity. Also since World War II, there are more than 81,900 men and women MIAs. Each number represented has a family and a community who have been drastically impacted. With COVID-19, our corporate reflection may appear differently than most years, but still we pause, reflect, and honor these heroes.
In 1979, the President and Congress passed resolutions to honor POW/MIAs. I would also like to acknowledge the families of more than 2,500 Vietnam War POW/MIAs who pushed for full accountability as to the whereabouts of their loved ones. Their efforts led to this day of observance. Today, we stand united with these families. We hear their cries for their loved ones and share in their dreams that each one would be accounted for and returned to American soil.
To our POWs and their families, we know very little of what you endured during the time of captivity and what you experienced since liberation. Our reflection will never fully capture your journey. Even faced with ultimate loss and grief, we stand in awe of your perseverance through such great adversities. You are faced with your own human limitations carrying the load under physical and emotional scars. We cannot count the number of tears cried during captivity but we know God caught each one. We may fall short of knowing how to care or how to support. As we stand with you in silence, we ask that you forgive our ignorance but accept our deepest gratitude.
To our MIAs and their families, we reflect upon and honor your loved ones. We see the courage you have had while processing pain and grief through the years of yearning for answers and relief. May you find comfort today and every day as you remember and honor them. May we as a nation continue to be diligent in finding the remains, and bringing home those who have given the ultimate sacrifice. We rededicate ourselves to the mission of uncovering the circumstances around their loss.
In the midst of this pain, we recognize that freedom is not free. It comes at a great price. We honor their sacrifices. Their unyielding service, in the most unfathomable circumstances, has given our nation a peace and global standing that is often taken for granted. Today within our pause, we lament in the hope that such lamenting will produce a gratitude for our peace. Acknowledging these sufferings and tragedies will hopefully change our world view. Let us be worthy citizens who have benefited from such great sacrifice. We pause. We reflect. We honor.
Andrea Coyle is a member of Chimney Rock VFW Auxiliary and lives in Broadway.
