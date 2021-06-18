And what is so rare as the city of Harrisonburg? It sits in the Shenandoah Valley, for there, if anywhere, lie perfect towns. (With apologies to James Russell Lowell).
My wife and I moved to Harrisonburg in 2002 for my work. She is a nurse and quickly found work at RMH (now Sentara). Although I had a strong sense of call to this new position with the Mennonite Church, we thought the transition from Washington, D.C., a world class city, to Harrisonburg, would be a challenge. The presence of a new (at the time) library and the quaint Daily Grind Coffee shop (now closed) on picturesque Court Square helped convince us to make the move. We haven’t looked back. I lived in many parts of the U.S., including on a beach in Hawaii, on a river in Connecticut, near the ocean in Rhode Island, and close to the Mississippi River in New Orleans. But Harrisonburg compares favorably with them all. The beauty of the Shenandoah Valley, with its farms and rolling hills, is breathtaking.
The first thing we noticed was the lack of traffic. If you wait for a second change of the traffic light, you are in a traffic jam. That was before we experienced hourlong delays on Interstate 81 resulting from a tractor-trailer collision.
I think college towns, like ours, are particularly interesting. My wife and I enjoy cultural events at James Madison University’s Forbes Center and at Bridgewater College and Eastern Mennonite University. How many small towns can boast a planetarium, a 14-screen cineplex, a downtown arts theater and WMRA’s "Acoustic Café" with Tina Owen.
There was a time when Harrisonburg had few ethnic restaurants and those were mainly Chinese. Not so today. There are Thai restaurants, Indonesian, Italian, Vietnamese, Filipino, Mexican, Cuban, Caribbean, Ethiopian and many more. There is a Mexican bakery, an Olive Garden and a Mellow Mushroom will soon be opening!
Recreational opportunities abound. Harrisonburg is bike friendly and in the not-too-distant future, there will be a 34.5-mile rails to trails route from Broadway to Strasburg. For exercise I like to walk multiple laps on the 1.3-mile loop trail in Hillandale Park. For more strenuous hiking I visit Hone Quarry or Shenandoah National Park, which contains a section of the legendary Appalachian Trail. But my favorite local recreational activity is swimming laps in the Westover Pool. Aquatics manager Andrew “A.J.” Morris does an excellent job maintaining and enhancing that facility, including the recent addition of a splash pad. Teenagers enjoy Westover’s skate park and the Massanutten Water Park. Mossy Creek has perhaps Virginia’s best fly-fishing and this western edge of Virginia provides ample hunting opportunities. We have a municipal golf course and several other golfing opportunities. Those needing equipment can find it at Walkabout Outfitters or Dick's Sporting Goods.
Sentara hospital offers excellent care. What they can’t handle can usually be done at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, just an hour away.
For history buffs, Monticello is close, as is the New Market Battlefield. An hour north, Winchester hosts the Shenandoah Museum while 30 minutes south Staunton has the Frontier Cultural Museum and the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library.
Sports enthusiasts can enjoy top-level college football at JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium or fast paced basketball at the new Atlantic Union Bank Center facility. Although we don’t have a professional baseball team, the Rockingham County and the Valley baseball leagues play some exciting games. And who doesn’t enjoy a walk in the gardens at JMU’s Edith Carrier Arboretum?
Harrisonburg has ample shopping including grocery stores Martin’s, Aldi, Kroger, Food Lion, FoodMaxx and the farmers market, while Kohl's, J.C. Penney, Target and many more boutique stores provide stylish clothing.
Harrisonburg is a culturally diverse town with 53 languages, representing 49 countries, spoken in the public schools. How many other cities our size can boast dozens of churches (including Catholic, Mormon and Unitarian faiths) along with a synagogue and mosque?
The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport is another asset especially now that flights are offered to both Washington, D.C.’s Dulles and Chicago’s O’Hare airports.
Harrisonburg is a great place to study, work and retire (Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Bridgewater Retirement Community and Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community to name just a few).
My only criticism of our fair city is that it is landlocked. I grew up in Rhode Island close to the ocean and served in the Coast Guard for 20 years, including six years on ships. Apart from missing the ocean, there isn’t even a river or lake to enjoy.
If you want to continue to see the variety of shops we enjoy here, support local businesses. Let’s not take our city for granted but appreciate it for the gem it is.
Steven Paul Carpenter lives in Harrisonburg.
