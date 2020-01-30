In an attempt at "an honest and rewarding debate," James Atwood's phrase, I would like to offer a completion to his Open Forum ("Sanctuary Counties And Gundamentalism," Jan. 17). It became clear that more was said by his omissions. It is not my intent to question his motivations, be it brevity, the fallacy of selective evidence or column restrictions. If I might borrow a phrase, in the interest of being fair and balanced, there are glaring oversights that require including.
Full disclosure, I personally know Atwood and find him a principled and Christian man. Any effort to malign his character, including misinterpreting this article, must be wholly rebuked.
His core assertion that today's reaction to proposed state gun legislation, tacitly preapproved by a vocal governor, is a "zealous sect who oppose every regulation before state or federal legislative bodies." Personally, zealous seems inflammatory and prejudicial, but we'll proceed with that Pandora's box being opened by Atwood. What description other than zealous applies to a legislative and executive body prepared to:
• Illegalize all semi-automatic firearms, qualified by magazine size (State Sen. Richard Saslaw, SB16, §18.2-308.8.)
• Propose "nationalizing the National Guard to enforce the law" (U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin)
• Implement extreme risk protection (red flag) orders, essentially suspending due process — assumed guilty and must prove innocence
• Extending legal authority to ban guns in public facilities — increasing those "incredibly effective" gun-free zones (reminder: 95% of mass public shootings occur in gun-free zones)
Whether intentional or not, this provocative language lends itself to escalation and a proportional citizens response. It is not conducive to constructive dialog.
Secondly, conveniently excluding Justice Scalia's conclusion in the majority opinion on Heller v. District of Columbia. In the decision, Justice Scalia made clear that the types of firearms protected by the Second Amendment include those "in common use at the time" for "lawful purposes like self-defense." The firearms industry has estimated that Americans own more than 17.5 million semi-automatic rifles. The AR-15 is the most popular rifle in the U.S. and therefore indisputably "in common use" and protected by the Second Amendment.
Despite this popularity with the American citizenry, since 2013, average yearly homicide totals (https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2017/crime-in-the-u.s.-2017/tables/expanded-homicide-data-table-8.xls):
• All rifles: 350
• Blunt objects, including hands and feet: 1,000
• Knives and cutting instruments: 1,600
Most worrisome though is the generalization of data: "40,000 Americans died at the barrels of guns." Sincere thanks to President Obama commissioning studies into this extraordinary number of firearms deaths.
While annual automobile deaths still outpace this number, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has uncovered that two-thirds of all firearms deaths are suicides. This trend extends back over a decade. While extending heartfelt sympathies to families impacted by these awful tragedies, we are ignoring the blatant inattention to mental health in this country.
If we are truly seeking rational voices looking to reduce violent gun deaths, we will forgo blame-displacement on an inanimate object (gun), a faceless organization (NRA) or broad, sweeping generalizations and demagoguery (the term Gundamentalist). Instead be determined to treat the causes, not merely symptoms.
Graham Witt lives in Bridgewater.
Excellent letter Graham. Excellent.
