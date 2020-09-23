In this election season the economy, COVID, climate change, racial injustice and abortion continue to be divisive issues.
The economy, having done well for most since its steady recovery from the 2008 recession, now appears to be on life support. Which candidate or party can offer the most help?
The pandemic also remains a volatile issue, sparking debate over how it should have been handled, and why the U.S. has experienced more deaths from it than any other nation, more than all of our fatalities from all of our wars since World War II.
Extreme weather events, which climatologists are now convinced are caused by human activity, have also created a storm of controversy. Who is responsible and what, if anything, can we humans do about unprecedented wildfires in the Western U.S. and in the Amazon basin, and about massive hurricanes causing flooding and unimaginable destruction? And we still argue over whether our planet would have been better off had a more environmentally minded president been elected in 2000 rather than one who led us into two unfunded and protracted wars.
Also creating new levels of division and mistrust are the disproportionate number of African Americans suffering injustice and even death at the hands of police and criminal justice systems meant to protect them — along with inflammatory accusations of massive looting and lawlessness by protesters. Who can best help us arrive at truth and experience much needed reconciliation?
Then there’s abortion, another issue that has remained extremely divisive. But might it offer us the greatest hope of our being able to work together? Thankfully, the number of abortions in the U.S. has been in steady decline since the spike in reported cases following Roe v. Wade (reported is the key word here). This reduction has happened under both Republican and Democratic administrations, and in red and blue jurisdictions alike, suggesting that factors like the availability of better education and health care may matter far more than who occupies the White House, the Congress or the Supreme Court.
So what if progressives, conservatives, evangelicals and all people of goodwill could work together to help make abortions rare, and collaborate in helping provide better health care for all mothers and all children?
While we may not all agree on when ensoulment happens or personhood begins, could we at least agree that a precious form of human life is present at conception and continues through the time we all draw our first breath and until we breathe our last? And could we support pro-life values that would help us combat such anti-life foes as war, disease, racism, poverty, climate change, homelessness and gun violence?
Catholic Sister Joan Chittister reminds us that simply being anti-abortion isn’t enough. “Your morality is deeply lacking if all you want is a child born but not a child fed, not a child educated, not a child housed. … That’s not pro-life. That’s pro-birth. We need a much broader conversation on what the morality of pro-life is.”
Harvey Yoder lives in Rockingham.
