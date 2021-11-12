These have been challenging times in education. Teachers and school leaders met numerous pandemic-related modifications with determination and then faced a tense political climate that seems to pit portions of the public against teachers. We do better work in our communities and schools by articulating what we are for rather than arguing against. Arguments against often become grounded in misrepresentations of concepts, practices and people.
I am for teachers and public education that aim to engage each and every child in critical and creative thinking. Our world is complex. It is within the expertise of educators to determine age-appropriate ways to teach young people to examine complexities, past and present, with connection between the two.
I am grateful for teachers and schools who work with our young people to foster collaboration and communication within the classroom. They help children to see that in working together, they are citizens in a community. Strong communities work toward safety, equity and inclusion for all members. Being in the school community is preparation for adult citizenship in local, state, national and global communities where interaction with people of different perspectives, varied languages and diverse lived experiences will be the norm.
I advocate for teachers and school leaders working to engage students with meaningful and diverse texts. Diverse characters and authors at all levels of reading benefit students of every demographic identity. Diverse texts invite students to see experiences beyond their own lives and to more equitably see themselves reflected in successes and struggles of historical and fictional characters. Professional standards for teachers have called for the expansion of perspectives and representation in school materials for many years now. This diversification is collectively seen as positive growth within professional practice.
I support teachers who are guiding students to examine tensions and discomfort within history and current affairs, not for the purpose of blaming or shaming anyone, but for the educational goal of more deeply understanding our human experiences. It is within the expertise and ethical responsibilities of teachers to help students appreciate the ways in which contradictory ideals existed at the founding of the nation and exist today. Our great nation is not made less great by admitting injustice. We risk becoming less great and less democratic by ignoring contradictory ideals and overlooking past and present injustice. Our young people, aware of injustice, are eager and capable of understanding hard history and looking to better futures.
It can be too easy to criticize our public servants in education because they are charged with the enormous task of providing education that meets the needs of each child, the community, the state, nation and world. Please keep in mind that our teachers and school leaders are specialized experts. As professionals, they interact with larger professional communities. Educators are aware that understandings about effective approaches for teaching and learning change over time, and that communities are, at times, resistant to change. Learning involves an openness to change that educators identify as a growth mindset.
I write in support of teachers who are always learning and changing. Please join me in showing gratitude and appreciation for the efforts of educational professionals to foster critical and creative thinking, collaboration, communication and citizenship. The Virginia Department of Education identifies these “5 C’s” as “keys for success in a modern world”.
As a community who values public education, we will engage in a more productive and positive conversation about the essential work of teachers if we examine what we are for instead of what we are against. I am for teachers fostering critical and creative thinking.
Thank you, teachers, for your hard work in difficult times.
Beth M. Lehman lives in Rockingham.
