In his recent article summarizing a particular perspective on climate change in Wednesday’s DN-R, Marc Thiessen’s article cited a recent book by former Department of Energy scientist Steven E. Koonin. Rarely, I suspect, has Marc paid much attention to Mr. Koonin’s scientific perspectives, or to climate scientists, but he latched on to Koonin’s convenient theories that climate change isn’t human induced and isn’t that big a deal, but merely a construct of cyclical weather, supported by far-reaching corollaries and data.
Never mind the vast majority of the scientific community that disagrees, contesting this singular, myopic perspective with mountains of data. Thiessen continues that if theories of climate change and the forthcoming disaster are true, Koonin shows economic effects of doing anything significant to avert disaster are too significant to implement.
Folks like Thiessen write about American ingenuity and our ability to overcome any obstacle, while peddling fear-based assessments that if we actually try doing anything about this problem, it will irreparably cripple the economy. These conflicting messages are getting old.
One gaping problem I find with the theories that climate change is either not real, or not actionable, is that it’s not like acceptance of this problem is convenient for anyone. It’s not as if it greatly benefits any one subset of our society to acknowledge human fault and curtail resource use. Acceptance that climate change is occurring and that it is related to human activities is not convenient for any humans.
Consider two possible alternative theories on climate change: On one hand, we have the idea that climate change is a partisan theory fomented by folks who want to make life difficult for big corporations and push their agenda of renewable energy, and carbon sequestration, and restrict personal liberties to extract or burn finite resources. Conversely, we have a theory supported by overwhelming research. On that side, there’s estimates of around 150 million persons being forced to flee their homes due to increasing storms in the next 10 to 15 years. On that side, data show that without real curtailment of our resource use, we face irreversible calamity. People are dying as a direct result of shifting weather patterns that would not be there, were it not for the human race. That’s the uncomfortable perspective.
Unlike posh lives of politicians and speechwriters, most communities who stand to lose the most from climate change are not wealthy or powerful. They don’t have prep schools and extreme wealth, and they sure can’t speak with the same gravitas as folks like Mr. Thiessen, so their voices are drowned out easily. Most of the powerful voices who opine regularly about the inconsistencies of the overwhelming climate science do not stand to lost much if they’re wrong. The people who will be washed away first by climate change’s effects are living on little unnamed archipelagos all around the world, squatting on land that’s not theirs, hoping to provide for their families just like us here in the U.S. That’s the uncomfortable perspective.
My concern with articles like Mr. Thiessen’s is that, while he is making cheeky, devil’s advocate claims based on fear of jeopardizing capital, or freedom to exploit resources, or whatever, maybe the truth lies with the uncomfortable side of this argument. Maybe every significant, well-researched theory has dissenters like Koonin who should be taken with a grain of salt. Maybe this is hard, too onerous to take seriously and maybe we like freedoms and comfort a little more than we care to admit. It’s easier to make philosophical arguments from behind laptops, pontificating about “fuzzy” science with a Grande Café Macchiato in hand, than it is to get out there and care about something hard.
This is about lives and livelihoods and just because we can’t feel it, just because we’re not acutely suffering from it, doesn’t mean this crisis and these hard questions are not at our doorstep.
Peter Barlow lives in Weyers Cave.
