Open Forum: Timothy Jost
The first anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act on Aug. 16 passed largely unheralded.
Over the past year, inflation has in fact come down — dramatically. It is now slightly above 3%; lower than that of any other G7 nation, and below long-term averages. But it is coming down for the same reasons it went up. Worldwide problems, which had driven inflation in the first place, have eased, such as energy availability and supply chain issues following the pandemic and the Ukraine invasion. The IRA was probably not a major cause of the decrease, although it didn't increase inflation either, as its critics had predicted.
But the Inflation Reduction Act was never really about inflation. It was rather aimed at addressing climate change and controlling health care costs. In these areas, The IRA has accomplished a great deal in the past year and will continue to do much more in the future.
Investments in clean energy and climate since the IRA was signed have created more than 170,000 clean energy jobs, with more than 1.5 million new jobs predicted for the next decade. This has helped keep unemployment rates around 3 percent, far below long-term averages. That's even more remarkable given the historically high unemployment rates just three years ago. The private sector has announced $110 billion dollars in new clean energy investments. Inflation-adjusted spending on private manufacturing and industrial construction in America is at its highest point in decades.
Together the Inflation Reduction Act and the earlier bipartisan infrastructure law will reduce greenhouse emissions by a billion tons in 2030. This will help slow climate change, which, in recent days, has brought a tropical storm to Southern California, wildfires in Hawaii and Canada, withering heat to the Southwest, and dangerously smoky air to the Shenandoah Valley.
Climate change will also be fought by tax credits worth hundreds and in some cases thousands of dollars, which are available to consumers who purchase energy-efficient heat pumps, doors and windows, insulation, solar or battery storage, or new or used clean vehicles. We just got a $7,500 tax credit for purchasing an electric car, and I just pumped my last tank of gas. Have you checked what you are eligible for?
The IRA further provides hundreds of millions of dollars for investments to address the effects of climate change that are already occurring, including extreme heat, historic drought and sea level rise.
Other sections of the IRA will continue to make healthcare more affordable. It extended and expanded premium tax credits that make health insurance affordable for millions of low and middle-income Americans. A lower percentage of Americans are now uninsured that at any point in history. It capped monthly insulin costs for Medicare beneficiaries at $35, saving hundreds of dollars a year for insulin-dependent individuals. It has made vaccines free for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. Beginning in 2025, prescription cost-sharing for seniors on Medicare will be capped at $2,000 a year. And, beginning in 2026, Medicare will start negotiating drug prices for some older drugs without market competition, ending the power of drug companies to charge Medicare whatever they want for these drugs.
Finally, the IRA provided much-needed funding for the IRS. The funding allowed the IRS to answer more consumer calls and cut phone wait time by almost 90%, eliminate its back log of unprocessed returns, and, over the next decade, collect at least $150 billion dollars in taxes already owed but not paid by wealthy individuals and large corporations.
Despite all the progress that has been made in the past year, 70% of Americans think that the American economy is bad or not too good. Over half think it is getting worse. But a recent poll found that over 60% of Americans think their own financial situation is good or excellent. One must wonder whether people’s opinions about the national economy are based on their actual experiences or the news sources they listen to.
In fact, there is good news and bad news. Home buyers are facing a tight market and high interest rates. Home owners on the other hand are finding their home values and the low interest mortgages they hold worth more than ever. Stocks took a hit earlier this year, but are now recovering. And money market funds and CDs are paying more than they have in years. Student loan debtors saw the relief they were promised from burdensome debt ripped away by the Supreme Court, but most workers have seen significant wage growth. Indeed, wage growth has exceeded inflation in the last couple of months. And best of all, the post-pandemic recession that was widely forecast has not yet arrived, and it looks like it never will.
Are you better off financially than you were on election day in 2020? The country certainly is.
Timothy Jost lives in Harrisonburg.
