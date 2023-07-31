Open Forum: George Lampron
Did you ever wonder when this new “informational world” would go into “overload”? We ARE there! Solar flare are flaring, nuclear energy is being released as magnetic energy. Our magnetic field is weakening. Compound this with Black holes being Quantum energy for Little Green somethings on their interstellar roadway. Cubit, Mubits, makes met Stubit. Stupid me, I thought all I had to worry about was: Trump going to jail, at least 8 times. Or Biden selling out America to the highest bidders giving China every secret we Americans have. Or Biden overreaching in Ukraine and getting into a Nuclear war with Putin. Or, under estimating the Chinese and we get into a Nuclear war over Taiwan. Don’t you long for the old old daze with no Nuclear anything, airplanes that couldn’t fly past Kitty Hawk, nice safe days of ignorance—didn’t someone say that is bliss?
We drop cluster bombs on some Russian Mama’s boys, aren’t we glorious!
Quantum Computers know everyone’s password, even the Pentagon’s, Putins?? One Quantum Cubit can talk to a cubit on Jupiter, without connection. Does that mean no one’s computer is safe?
Life is getting serious. The fun of watching Presidential Elections has lost its luster. When our government is weaponized against 2 specific candidates, to remove competition what does that say about your homeland? Maybe Woke, DOJ, FBI, etc will fall into a black hole.
Presidents since FDR have made every piece of paper classified. 99.88 percent of all Classified Fed Documents have NOTHING to do with National Security. Some politician’s tail is being protected by classifying a document here and there. I’m told Susan Rice once asked Obama to classify a “roll” of paper. Nothing Trump has let loose amounts to National Security—none comes to the Hunter levels of bean spilling.
Why is China paying for the Biden UPenn Library and why is Biden getting 1 million per year from that University? Corvette, Talking about Classifieds! How many Chinese maidens rode in that rumble seat?
To compound our daily, inflation, Transism, negativism—Our Home, The Earth is attacking us. Geologist, true, have reported a disaster is about to strike North America or Indonesia this year. A gigantic Volcano in the Pacific can kill us all. The Andrea fault after examination, is about to pop, sucking up San Francisco, causing fires, and destruction on a grand scale. This will create a wall of ocean water of the grandest scale ever seen. Surfer’s be ready!
If the Andrea fault doesn’t do us in, Yellow Stone’s Volcano is about to blow its top and, if in the expected range it will cover the USA with a 12 ft high dust, dirt, debris field—with expected results.
They don’t stop there—Geologist and other scientist are monitoring the Earth’s Magnetic field—it is decreasing. So what—you say—you use your sell phone and GPS for direction. The Magnetic field repulses nuclear radiation from the sun. Radiation harms humans. We need a strong magnetic field, or perish. No one really knows how, or if, we can increase that field. For many years now that magnetic field is flipping, north will be south and visa versa, when it rains it pour.
Continents are moving together at a break neck speed—2 cm per year. The collision will be loud.
The outlook for 2023 is dire if you listen to scientists and geologists. There are three ways of looking at this 1. There isn’t any where to hide so suck it up and accept your future. 2. You must remember it is scientists like Bill Gates, Al Gore, Kerry or Mr Science himself, Dr. Fauci as they slinked off Epstein’s Island, conjured up Virus lockdowns and Global warming. 3. I haven’t been fond of California anyway.
Ukraine war is idiocy—we all know Ukraine can’t meet the criteria to become a NATO nation. Look at it this way if Russia wins, American taxpayers won’t have to pay 20 trillion to rebuild Ukraine. Let them use the Marshal Zukoff Plan for European Recovery.
Hold on to your pocket books and wallets as soon as the Ukraine war ends the “rebuild vultures” shall be circling your tax dollars. Want to bet those contracts have already been let? War is money end of war rebuilding is BIG MONEY.
A 1850 book by some scientists told me by 2025 we’d have robots catering to our every desire. I’m taking that lousy book back to the library!
George Lampron lives in Broadway.
