Open Forum: Barkley Rosser
The case can be made that it is a lot closer to being over than most people realize. The lack of awareness is due to how inflation numbers are reported. Headlines highlight year on year inflation rates. These numbers have shown a gradual decline of the consumer price index (cpi) from a peak in June of 9.1% to 7.1% in November, some decline but still higher than inflation rates we have seen in 40 years.
However, a more accurate way of looking at how inflation is changing is to look at the monthly price changes and annualize them. This shows a more dramatic story of sharp decline in the inflation rate since June. In November, prices rose at only 0.1%. If one annualizes that number one gets an inflation rate around 2%, the longstanding Federal Reserve target that roughly held for years prior to the recent increase in inflation. It looks like we might have done it and returned to that earlier low inflation period.
The poster boy for this change in the inflation situation is what has happened with gasoline prices. In June their national average peaked at over $5 per gallon while today they have fallen to the neighborhood of $3 per gallon, an obvious large decline.
But this dramatic decline in gasoline prices overstates how much inflation more broadly has declined, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) that makes these estimates also estimates “core inflation” that leaves out food and energy. For November the monthly rate on this was 0.2%, giving an annualized rate more like 4%, still lower than the headline rate, but still pretty high. Furthermore, the decline in gasoline prices might come to an end as the president has switched from taking oil out of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and is now putting oil back into it. And many food items still have rapidly rising prices, like eggs, as holiday cooks have painfully experienced.
While inflation is declining more than most realize, where it has now gotten entrenched is in wages, with the labor market still hot and not enough workers available for jobs, 10.4 million unfilled jobs currently. Indeed, since June wages have risen faster than prices. The Fed is trying to slow this down with its interest rate increases that now may bring on a recession. Forecasters looking at the pattern of interest rates now see at least a 50% chance of recession this coming year.
In any case, it is good that inflation is down as much as it is given that the incoming leaders of the House of Representatives will apparently focus on other matters.
Barkley Rosser
Professor of Economics
James Madison University
Harrisonburg
