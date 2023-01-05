Open Forum: Tim Rocke
The newly approved Luray RV Resort & Campground (Camp Luray), at Hwy 211 and the South Fork of the Shenandoah River, has applied for a pollution discharge elimination system permit through Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
According to the Notice (as published in the Page News and Courier), Camp Luray has chosen to “offset its future nutrient loads by acquiring wasteload allocations from the Town of Leesburg.” This is known as Nutrient Trading. It basically means that Camp Luray can discharge sewage contaminants directly into the Shenandoah River, which they plan to do by purchasing $4,400 worth of credits from Leesburg in 2023. It's legal, but is this the best thing for the Shenandoah River . . . or for us, or for the tourist industry?
The DEQ stipulates “Trades must not impair water quality or violate water quality standards or criteria, or adversely impact living resources and habitat.” The South Fork already has enough issues with E. coli , mercury, and excess nitrogen and phosphorus that cause harmful algae blooms. This permit would add additional contaminants including nitrogen and phosphorous into Page County's watershed and points downstream. We are already limited to the amount of fish we can eat, and at times it's not even safe to be in the River. The fact is, DEQ lists this River as “impaired.”
It just isn't smart to approve this permit, which will allow Camp Luray to Pay to Pollute. Please contact megan.ogorek@deq.virginia.gov (540-217-7155) before January 23 and ask for a public hearing to reject Nutrient Trading for Camp Luray Sewage. Your action to request a public hearing can help keep our river cleaner and safer for generations to come.
John Massoud lives in Rileyville.
