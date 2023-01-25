Open Forum: Jerry Scripture
If Bluestone Town Center is such a good idea, why did the developer offer the city $50 million to approve the rezoning?
Did Harrisonburg City Council solicit a bid for a very large, single-site, affordable housing project? Did the proposal from the out-of-town developer EquityPlus — that HRHA never worked with before — meet any of the recommendations of the recent major housing study paid for by city council? Does EquityPlus have any experience building a planned community from the ground up?
Who told EquityPlus it was good socio-economic practice to concentrate folks with affordable housing needs in one place? Why didn’t HRHA and EquityPlus accept the recommendations of the housing study and plan multiple smaller clusters of affordable housing?
If concentrating people with affordability issues on that site is desirable, why not use the 26-acre parcel, already zoned multifamily, located safely well away from the poultry operation? Would 700 housing units instead of 900 not provide sufficient profit?
Can the developer’s market studies show us where residents will come from? Did the developer even do a market study? Will this large project draw folks from Augusta and Page County or just from Rockingham?
Who was the designer of the Town Center? Why were all the designs shown to planning commission on flat land? Is putting all the single-family housing around the perimeter of the site intended to lessen contact between owners and renters or just to create a daisy chain look? Did the designers use a charette process to involve impacted community members? Has EquityPlus successfully created a Town Center in any other city?
Who would own the 18-foot-wide shops below the townhome property? Would the units be condos? Or would the owners open shops in their own townhomes? What businesses would be permitted? What businesses would be prohibited? Who would make the rules? Who would enforce the rules? Who determined 25 shops would be appropriate?
Did the planning commission approve a special use permit for more than eight townhomes to be placed together with no green area between? Did the planning commission approve of almost no green space and almost no parking where housing was densest?
What makes HRHA and EquityPlus so sure teachers, policemen and their contemporaries want to live in modular housing? Have they identified any specific prospective buyers?
Can we get answers, before we get a done deal?
Jerry Scripture lives in Harrisonburg.
