The Virginia state legislature has “flipped” from a Republican majority to a Democratic majority. Changes in voter demographics were a factor, but just as decisive was the influx of out-of-state funding from sources such as Michael Bloomberg. As the Washington Post noted, “… his money helped deliver big wins for Democrats earlier this month.”
Bloomberg has showered Virginia Democratic campaigns with more than $6 million since 2011, mostly to influence climate and gun-control policies. Billionaire George Soros delivered over $625,000 to Virginia Democrats, ahead of the recent elections, much of it making its way down to the local level.
Naturally, Bloomberg, Soros and others now expect payback for their largesse from newly elected “progressives.” Already, gun control is being proposed in Richmond under the new name of “gun safety.”
The obvious point that progressive gun-grabbers ignore is that “gun safety” can be achieved only through hands-on experience in handling, maintaining, cleaning and properly storing legal firearms — a Valley tradition since our forefathers settled here to escape a government that would accept no limitations on its coercive power.
Mass shootings using “assault weapons” account for but a small fraction of U.S. casualties from firearms. In 2017 — the most recent year for which complete Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data are available — 39,773 people died from gun-related injuries in the U.S. It may surprise some that suicides have long accounted for the majority of U.S. gun deaths. In 2017, 60% of gun-related deaths in the U.S. were suicides (23,854) while 37% were murders (14,542), again according to the CDC. The remainder were either unintentional (486), involved law enforcement (553) or had undetermined circumstances (338).
Few deaths in the United States are attributed to so-called “assault weapons” with “high-capacity” magazines. In 2017, handguns were involved in the majority (64%) of the 10,982 U.S. gun murders and non-negligent manslaughters for which FBI data is available. Rifles — the category that includes semi-automatic sporting arms that are erroneously referred to as “assault weapons” — were involved in 4% of shooting deaths. Shotguns were involved in 2%. The remainder of gun homicides and non-negligent manslaughters (30%) involved firearms that were classified as “other guns or type not stated.”
If progressives are really concerned about “gun safety” vice strong-armed control of our daily lives, then why do they focus so vehemently on the tools of violence, rather than its actual causes? Why no focus on mental health, the diminished value of life, and other contributing issues such as the breakdown of the family, that have given rise to gun violence in America today? The answer is quite simple: Progressives care far less about the cultural root causes of gun violence in America today than they care about expanding their political power, imposing cold-hearted urban values on country folks and wielding veto power over every freedom we enjoy in this beautiful Valley.
James Poplar lives in Quicksburg.
Control and power ... the "drugs" of choice of leftist and uncivil politicians. Without those two, their very existence lacks the extreme value they crave.
