While in the Department of Defense, I worked for then-Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Obama. In his recent book, "Duty: Memoirs of a Secretary at War," Gates stated that Joe Biden has "been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades." Mr. Gates reaffirmed that statement on CBS "Face the Nation" in May 2019; when asked: "Would he be an effective commander-in-chief?" Gates responded, "I don't know. … I think that the vice president had some issues with the military."
While vice president, Biden advised Obama not to launch the mission that ultimately killed Osama bin Laden. As the Washington Post reported in 2012, Bin Laden wished to assassinate Obama so that VP Biden would assume the presidency: "'The reason for concentrating on them,' the al-Qaeda leader explained to his top lieutenant, 'is that Obama is the head of infidelity and killing him automatically will make Biden take over the presidency ... Biden is totally unprepared for that post, which will lead the U.S. into a crisis.'"
In a January 2012 interview with the New York Times, Biden revealed he had advised against the raid on bin Laden. "Mr. President, my suggestion is, don't go," Biden said he told the president. But at a Biden For President rally in 2015, Biden changed his mind and said he had told Obama he "should go."
The 1991 congressional vote for the Gulf War was decisive and bipartisan, and Sen. Joe Biden voted for it. It is a vote that the former vice president has been reinventing and obscuring ever since.
In 2019-20, he has said the real story is that he opposed the war from the beginning of the debate. "Immediately, the moment it started, I came out against the war at that moment," Biden told NPR in an interview in September 2019. After the Post fact-checked his broadcast statement, the Biden campaign said he had "misspoken."
The New York Times has reported that former President Obama personally counseled Biden before he entered the 2020 race, telling him, "You don't have to do this, Joe. You really don't." Also, according to the Times, after Biden's campaign began, the former president urged the candidate to "expand his aging inner circle." In a March meeting with Biden campaign staff, the Times reports, Obama pleaded with Biden's advisers to ensure candidate Biden did not "embarrass himself" or "damage his legacy."
Former Vice President Joe Biden has honorably served his country since he was elected to the U.S. Senate from Delaware in 1972 as the sixth-youngest senator in American history. He can appear empathetic, caring, and likeable -- if you are on his side of the issue. But his past performance does not support his qualifications to be your next commander-in-chief.
He should stop and reconsider Obama's sound advice. He does not have to do this.
James Poplar lives in Quicksburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.