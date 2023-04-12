Open Forum: Janet Trettner
Just Another Day....
Another day; another massacre.
Another day; another flag at half-staff.
Another day to grieve.
Another day to realize that allowing so many people to have guns is not making our country a safer place.
Another day to admit that having more guns than people in the United States has not protected school children (Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland, Virginia Tech, Nashville, East Lansing), or people at their place of worship, (Texas (4), Louisiana (2); Wisconsin (2); Colorado (1); Pittsburgh (1)), or concert-goers (Las Vegas, Dallas), or night-club attendees (Orlando), or other innocent by-standers, people who were guilty of simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Even more horrifying, this list is not exhaustive.
Another day to accept the fact that our current gun laws aren't working.
As I write this piece for Open Forum, it is April 10, the 100th day of 2023. According to Wikipedia, two hundred and sixteen people have already been killed this year in mass-shootings in 28 states plus the District of Columbia. That averages over two a day, but, in actuality, it is 12 in Monterey Park, California; 8 in Enoch, Utah; 7 in Nashville; 7 in Half Moon Bay, California; 5 in Sumter, South Carolina; 5 in Miami Lakes, Florida, etc. Many others were injured. Are we to accept this carnage as okay?
Somewhere between having the government take away all of our guns, and allowing unfettered access to guns of all sorts, lies common sense.
There are too many law-abiding citizen gun-owners in our country for our elected officials to ban all guns. They are, after all, elected by us. Yet there are too many people dead at the hand of guns for our current gun laws to remain as they are.
It is often said that guns don't kill people; people kill people. Well, that's true. That's exactly the point. Therefore, wouldn't it make at least a little bit of sense to limit who has access to them?
Time and again we hear that prior to an event, a mass shooter has been posting violent threats on the internet. That their parents, family, or friends were concerned about their behavior. That they have a history of criminal behavior or a history of violence. That they had expressed suicidal thoughts. That they were already on law enforcement's radar screen. That they were in crisis.
At the very least it would seem that limiting the purchase and possession of guns to people who do not have a documented history of violence, or a documented history of mental health issues would be an obvious and prudent measure to take. Would it solve our problem? No. But it could curb the easy access associated with many of these killings. Unfortunately, we have not had the collective will to do so. Instead, we sacrifice children and innocent bystanders in the name of the Second Amendment.
A law-abiding citizen is not the target here. Only those that threaten the safety of law-abiding citizens. We should be voting to protect ourselves, our families, our communities. We should stop pretending that having a lot of guns in our society is a protective measure.
Janet Trettner lives in Keezletown.
