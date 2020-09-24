When someone young dies, it is a tragedy.
When someone young takes their own life, that tragedy is compounded. Unless, of course, that person is a felon.
In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 16, a 19-year-old inmate of Middle River Regional Jail took his own life.
For whatever reason, there are certain designations that limit or prohibit empathy — felon is one of those designations.
In any other circumstance, a 19-year-old kid killing himself would cause us to question ourselves, our community, our institutions and our systems that led this young man to think this was his only option. Because this young man was in jail, we somehow excuse our own culpability in this tragedy. We ignore the circumstance, the context of the young man’s death. We don’t ask those questions, but when a 19-year-old takes his own life, we must take pause. We must ask those questions. We must confront his innocence; we must confront our guilt.
This young man was accused of legal crimes; certainly, he bears accountability for the harm he has caused. We must also address our own accountability in a system where a 19-year-old, facing 20 years of incarceration, takes his own life. Could earlier interventions have saved him from a criminal record? If we had met his needs that caused him to harm others, would we have saved both him and those he harmed? What if we had worked with him and those he has harmed to meet their needs rather than throw a 19-year-old away? How has his incarceration and ultimately, his death, met the needs of those who he may have harmed and the community in which we all live and work and love? Is this the justice system we want to have? I don’t.
I want a system that truly addresses harm in a way that is healing. The one who causes harm, the one who experiences harm and the community all need to be reconciled; together, they need to find a path forward. I am not advocating for those who cause harm to be excused, but rather to do the much harder work of confronting what they’ve done, contributing to the healing of the one and the community they harmed and building a better future for everyone. This is considerably much more difficult and beneficial than spending the better part of a lifetime in jail.
Facing the next 20 years of his life in jail for something he did when he was just a kid (his charges predate his 18th birthday), this young man decided to take his own life. His family, his friends, his community and those who encountered him and were changed by him are now without him. And we are that much the poorer for it.
I think we can do better. For this young man, for those he may have harmed, for our community and for ourselves. I hope we can do better.
Corey Chandler lives in Harrisonburg.
