I have enjoyed season tickets to the football, and the men’s and women’s basketball games at James Madison University for many years. However, I am extremely concerned after attending some recent basketball games and observing a substantial disregard for the mask requirement. There were hundreds of attendees in all sections of seating in the Atlantic Union Bank Center who were not wearing masks or improperly wearing their masks. All of these individuals were not actively eating or drinking. This flagrant disregard of the mask requirement places everyone attending the game at risk of contracting COVID. This is especially risky for older fans and unvaccinated children.
Basically, I must ask, what’s the sense of issuing a requirement if it’s not going to be enforced? The university policy requires all individuals, unless there is a verified exemption, to wear masks in all buildings with expulsion the result of non-compliance. Yes, public address announcements and notices on the media strip boards are made during the games about the mask requirement but with little effect.
In a recent email message to me, Mr. Jeff Bourne, JMU’s athletic director, claims to be at a “loss for how to better enforce this policy.” If you need some direction on how to successfully implement a mask mandate for the arena, I suggest you contact the University of Virginia. At the U.Va. games there are substantive health and safety protocols established at the John Paul Jones Arena. These protocols include proof of vaccination for admittance, fans must wear masks, public service announcements to wear masks are given by some of the team members and coaches during the game and, very recently, a temporary prohibition has been implemented on food and beverages at all university-sponsored events, including athletic competitions. To claim that enforcing the mask requirement at games is much too difficult rings hollow.
I am aware that fully implementing a mask requirement may result in a substantial resource commitment, but isn't the continued health and well being of JMU fans during these pandemic times worth this extra cost?
I strongly encourage the JMU athletic program to implement a zero tolerance mask mandate for the Atlantic Union Bank Center at the entrance to the game and while the game is in progress. If you do not do this, then it reflects a deep lack of concern for the health and well being of many who support JMU’s athletic programs.
Violet Allain lives in Harrisonburg.
