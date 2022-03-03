Vladimir Putin wants “to restore the glory of Mother Russia.” In his lifetime of 69 years, was it ever glorious? He was born in 1953, I was born in 1949. My first memory of Russia is during the “Cold War” — and having to practice running on command from my schoolyard in New Jersey, bent over, six long blocks from my home, or being made to sit cross-legged on the school hallway floor with my hands over my head because Russian bombs could strike at any moment and we needed to be prepared. My neighbor’s father, a retired U.S. Army colonel, built a bomb shelter in their basement and stocked it with water and canned foods in case the bombs rendered our homes unlivable and the air above unbreathable.
What I remember learning about the U.S.S.R. growing up is that it was stark place, buildings were very old and gray, neighbor was informing on neighbor for any infraction. There were no birthday parties as the people had no right to assemble. Two people watched one person work. People in the satellite countries as they were known, i.e., Poland, Romania, Czechoslovakia (then), Hungary, Romania, Lithuania, Armenia, Estonia, Bulgaria, etc., were denied the use of their native tongues and were made to attend indoctrination and Russian language sessions. Passports were revoked and confiscated. I remember churches and synagogues in Hungary were gutted, priests and rabbis were routed out. (Some cathedrals remain as museums to a religious people that once flourished.) I remember learning the government had funds for transportation, buses, trollies and to build a beautiful subway (in Moscow), but workers had to slave and save for two years to purchase a pair of shoes. Years later, traveling in Hungary, I remember there was pork in the ABC department store but no beef. Hammers but no nails. You were lucky if you kept chickens in your backyard — but even those could be confiscated. Is this the glory Putin seeks, the glory he would like to see again?
There was little crime, in the 1970s, a girl in Budapest could carry an open box of money from the store down the street and no one accosted her. And if anyone did, there would be a knock on their door in the middle of the night and the suspect was removed. Salt mines? The Gulag? No one knew where they were taken. There was little crime, unless it was people using the “Black Market” — and it flourished somehow — the people’s only option to get what they wanted or desperately needed. Is this the glory of Mother Russia which Putin hopes to restore?
There were few newspapers. There was Pravda, Trud for the workers, and Izvestia (but Izvestia had become a tool of the government since Bukharin’s execution in 1938). There was a purported uniformity of opinion. No commentary nor interpretation of the news, no press conferences, no free speech. How glorious was Mother Russia then?
So, let me understand, in order to restore the glory of Mother Russia, Putin is destroying a people formerly of the Soviet bloc, who, if they had been embraced instead of repelled, would enhance Putin’s corner of the world. Instead, their resources, homes, businesses and lives are being destroyed. Little children are being frightened — and worse! And Putin is risking his own people’s lives for the sake of his warped perception of what Mother Russia once was.
Marianne Halterman lives in Broadway.
You may be able to correct me, Ms. Halterman, but I think it was a New York Times columnist (Thomas Friedman) that came up with the “restore the glory of Mother Russia” line, not Mr. Putin, so that may not be a very good basis for what you claim is motivating him to send troops into Ukraine.
At this point there is an immense amount of misinformation, disinformation, and standard propaganda beng belched out by the various players that simply does not match up with what seems to be happening or not happening as the case may be.
One thing that is being studiously ignored by much if not all of the establishment media is that there has been a long train of events over the past 3 decades leading up to this point. It is not as simplistic as folks are being led to believe.
