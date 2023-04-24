Open Forum: Andrea Estep
Motherhood changes you in so many ways. Suddenly, this tiny person becomes the most important thing in your life, and you feel more love for them than you’ve probably ever felt. But motherhood also changes so many other aspects of your life.
After giving birth to my two beautiful daughters, my body didn’t look the same as it did before. And as I was trying to shop for new outfits postpartum, I found that it was impossible to find clothes that I liked that also fit my new body, especially within my new limited schedule. I used to love fashion before I had kids, but after all of the changes I experienced, I grew to hate shopping and the feelings of negativity I would struggle with in the fitting room.
Whether or not you’re a mother, you’ve probably had a similar experience. According to a report for The Fashion Structure Journal, 62 percent of consumers have complained about not finding any clothes in retail stores that fit. And despite 68 percent of American women being plus-size (size 14 or above), in 2021, women's plus-size apparel made up only 19 percent of the total apparel market in the U.S. On an industry-wide level, the majority of us have less than a quarter of the options that the rest of the market does.
I believe that clothes should be made to fit our bodies- not the other way around — so I decided to open my own business that provides a solution to this problem. The shop started out as a digital storefront, where I relied on my store’s Facebook page and a VIP Facebook Group to sell my products. At the time, I was just hoping I could make enough to afford to stay home with my girls. Now, five years later, I have a brick-and-mortar store on Main Street in downtown Harrisonburg, and I am still home part-time with my daughters, who are a constant reminder of why I do what I do.
Through my work, I make the conscious choice to promote size inclusivity, diversity and body neutrality. Clothes are meant to enhance your beauty and make you feel and look amazing. I never want my clothes to restrict me or make me feel less than, and I definitely don’t want any of my customers to feel that when they come to my store.
These values also affect how I promote my business. I create Reels, which are short videos on Instagram, featuring women with a variety of body types wearing our products, and sometimes, I even model our products myself. It’s important to me that the people who come to Charlee Rose can see themselves — real people — being accepted, celebrated, and loved. Considering the outpouring of positive comments I’ve received on these posts, I think I’m achieving that goal.
I’m also working to set a positive example for my daughters. I know that the things I say and do are what my girls are going to learn from, so I’m setting an example of self-love always. Someday, they will meet other people who might tell them they have to look or act a certain way to be “good enough,” but my hope is that they will reject that kind of thinking and build others up, instead of tearing them down.
Truly, the entire process of starting and running my business has been a journey of self-love. I set out to bring clothes to women to help them feel confident and comfortable, just as they are. To help them find styles that fit their bodies. To show them that their worth isn’t measured by a label. To empower them.
What if we celebrated the things we love about ourselves instead of focusing all of our energy on the things that we hate? Instead of focusing on my laugh lines, I’m thanking God for the laughs that brought me out of an incredibly dark place. Instead of wishing my body was thinner, I’m focusing on how strong I am physically and mentally and how truly miraculous the human body is.
Let’s give ourselves a bit of grace here. We are all doing the very best that we can. Loving ourselves takes a series of intentional actions and habits, every single day. And it’s something we will fall short in from time to time. But like anything else, it takes patience and lots of grace. Fall down — but get back up. Forgive yourself. Be kind to yourself. Keep promises to yourself. And love yourself, always.
Andrea Estep is the owner of Charlee Rose Boutique, a women’s fashion store in Harrisonburg. She can be reached via shopcharleerose@gmail.com or (540) 466-3455.
