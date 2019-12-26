Have we become so used to hyperbole that we believe exaggeration is the only way to catch people's attention? Have we become so paranoid concerning hot topics that we fail to check the facts? Are we afraid to think for ourselves and question our tribe's position? Must we attribute the worst of intentions to a different tribe and the best to our own?
Dana Loupin's letter to the editor("Keep The Faith, Virginians," Dec. 13) reflects fear of legislation based on misunderstanding or incomplete reading of a bill. Sen. Louise Lucas' SB64 is an amendment to current law, not new legislation. This bill only changes the verb "shall be" to "is" in one provision for clarity and adds a third provision making it a felony if a person "Assembles with one or more persons with the intent of intimidating any person or group of persons by drilling, parading, or marching with any firearm, and explosive or incendiary device, or any components or combination thereof."
Think Charlottesville. The first provision, already law, says "A person shall be guilty of unlawful paramilitary activity, punishable as a Class 5 felony if he: teaches or demonstrates to any other person the use, application, or making of any firearm explosive, or incendiary device, or technique capable of causing injury or death to persons, knowing or having reason to know or intending that such training will be employed for use in, or in furtherance of, a civil disorder."
The second provision deals with assemblies with firearms also "for use in, or in furtherance of, a civil disorder." None of these would inhibit or prohibit gun safety courses, teaching a child to operate a gun, hunting with a gun, or marksmanship competitions. These activities are not intended to cause disorder or harm to anyone; therefore, participating in them would not make one guilty of a felony.
To check bills yourself, go to Legislative Information System (leg1.state.va.us). Click on Bills and Resolutions. Type the bill number as directed and click on "go." This website also provides a fiscal impact statement giving the projected cost of the legislation, the committee to which it is assigned, each member's vote on it in committee and on the chamber floor, and amendments to the bill as introduced.
Let's be good citizens by being accurately informed about legislation coming before the General Assembly, which begins Jan. 8. Let's be knowledgeable and approach proposals with an open mind. Let's refuse to pass on unverified, inaccurate information. Let's refrain from being snarky, sarcastic, or accusatory when stating an opposing opinion. Let's reason with facts and logic instead of using scare tactics to persuade people to agree with us. Let's encourage legislators to be good decisionmakers giving more weight to their consciences than to their tribes.
Most of all, let's remember that we are neighbors who want the best for our communities and our state. Being willing to compromise without insisting on win-lose outcomes will result in the best government for all Virginians.
Bea Morris lives in Rockingham.
Ms. Morris, can you name any political or social issues of import that have not used hyperbole to catch attention?
I might also ask when were “facts” high on the list of any attempt by one group to force conformance by another group on matters of import?
Do you think that questioning “our tribe’s position” (in this case I am assuming you are referring to one’s in-group) was and is ever anything other than rare?
If, however, by ‘tribe” you mean people who have joined together out of mutual agreement on an issue(s), do you think it rational that such an assembly of individuals would then begin questioning the position that is the basis for their voluntary association?
Do you think amending a law by adding onto it an additional provision is not a defacto new piece of legislation?
Do you think established legislation is automatically inherently good and should automatically be accepted as a good basis for additional legislation?
Does not the addition of “…the intent of intimidating any person or group of persons…” in the amendment fundamentally contrast with the requirement of the first two provisions in current law which state “…intending to employ such training for use in, or in furtherance of, a civil disorder…”, “civic disorder” being defined as -- “The term "civil disorder" is defined by 18 USCS § 232 as any public disturbance involving acts of violence by assemblages of three or more persons, which causes an immediate danger of or results in damage or injury to the property or person of any other individual.”?
Do you think that the vague, ambiguous wording “the intent of intimidating any person or group” will have a chilling effect on free speech, freedom of assembly, political dissent or freedom of association?
In what way does the Charlottesville trope apply to the provision you cited?
How true is it that compromise on issues, especially issues that involve reducing the exercise of a right, result in the “best government”, and what exactly is “best government”? For example, would compromising on the exercise of the First Amendment by legislating that one can still exercise free speech as long as one does not draw a picture of Mr. Muhammed be considered “best government”?
Your letter was well-written and I am genuinely interested in your response, Ms. Morris.
Can we also apply this rationale to global warming alarmism ?
What I heard repeatedly at the December 12 hearing at Spotswood High was that parents would no longer be able to teach firearm use and safety to their kids and that people would no longer be able to train for karate or other means of self-defense.
Very well expressed, Ms. Morris. I hope that many people will incorporate your suggestions in their New Year's resolutions.
