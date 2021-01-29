The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has crafted draft model policies for the treatment of transgender students in the public school system. I am extremely concerned that many parents and grandparents are unaware of the strict and punishable standards that are presently being considered for adoption in Virginia public schools.
Many of these policies cause great concern. If adopted, faculty and students will be required to use “preferred pronouns,” which may change from day to day (Recommended Standard, p.10). Schools will be permitted to help students explore, facilitate and make decisions regarding their gender expression, without the knowledge of their parents (Recommended Standard, p.12). Parents who encourage their children to embrace their God-given sex will be at risk of being reported for child abuse or neglect (Recommended Standard, p.13). All students will be allowed to use any bathroom or locker room they choose (Draft Policy, p.18). A gender-neutral dress code will permit boys to wear skirts, and girls to go topless in activities where boys can do so, such as swimming activities or team activities (Draft Policy, p.16). These are just a few of the extreme policies being proposed.
These regulations are harmful to children and injurious to parent-child relationships. Children, who are in the process of formulating their own personal identities, need careful, compassionate guidance from trustworthy adults and not from ones who will cater to and capitalize on their vacillating adolescent struggles. These policies intentionally remove parents from the integral part they play in the nurturing of their own children. In most circumstances, parents are the ones who care more intimately for their children than anyone else.
In addition, the ability of any person being permitted to use any bathroom/locker room is alarming for the safety particularly of girls. The thought of boys/young men in the same changing facilities as girls/young women is shocking and an invitation for all kinds of sexual violations.
Most egregious of these policies, however, is the fact that these regulations provide absolutely no exceptions or accommodations for students, parents or teachers whose religious faith, conscience or understanding of biology and sociology prevent them from being able to adhere with the transgender ideology and policies. The current state administration is committed to subjecting parents, families and teachers who resist the transgender policies to investigation, criminal charges, loss of job and perhaps more. In the end, if conscientious objectors have no choice but to withdraw from the public sector, what help is there for the children whose parents do not have the resources to pursue alternatives? These policies are bad for everyone!
Currently these recommended standards are open for public comment until Feb. 3. To take advantage of this public comment forum, go to familyfoundation.org and look for the bright orange Submit Your Comment on Statewide Transgender School Policy banner. I urge you to act immediately and make your voice heard, for your children’s and grandchildren’s sake.
Christine Wingard lives in Harrisonburg.
