Although I appreciate George Will’s incisive writing and provocative delivery, I found his recent Viewpoint article on meritocracy and equity overly simplistic. Will conflates the ideas, as do so many of us, of “diligence, industriousness, and deferral of gratification” with inherent success in our “open society.” Although the former qualities can all contribute to success and, by implication, wealth, it takes much more in our current society to get ahead. It doesn’t matter how industrious or diligent a child in a marginalized community is if they don’t have equal access to two things: capital and credit. Without access to one or both of those, many persons work for generations to see little more than rented housing and myriad systemic obstacles. If a crediting system is historically weighted toward a particular segment of that population, that population will build wealth more quickly than any other. This is just the reality of our financial system.
The superficial perspective that hard work and “deferral of gratification” will lead to more success isn’t only wrong, but it’s offensive to the millions of persons who work day in and day out but who were born without the family ties or connections to capital and credit it takes to build the kind of wealth Mr. Will believes is so easily attainable. Not only that, but decades, if not centuries, of systemic discrimination contribute to inherited poverty for many. Meritocracy, as we use it in this context, is a misnomer. The United States meritocracy is not based upon actual merit, but rather on entrenched systems of inherited wealth and privilege. It’s one thing to avail of this system, cognizant of inequities, but motivated for incremental change, but it is another to act as though these structural problems don’t even exist.
Almost half of the world’s billionaires attained their primary wealth through inheritance. Many more had help with credit or capital investments to initiate their empires. Millionaires, according to research, tend to pull income from multiple streams and retain much of their wealth in property or stocks, which are not liquid and can’t be taxed, streams that require little to no work. Millionaires and the upper-middle class leverage assets because that’s the currency of capital. That’s just working within the laws that we have. It’s not illegal to make money or to build upon assets to achieve more monetary success. It’s also not wrong or illegal for the marginalized among us to expect that they should receive the same rewards for their risks as others receive for theirs. What’s illegal, though, is upholding crediting systems that are unjust and don’t give everyone the same opportunities to borrow in the first place. And it’s just plain false to assume talent and hard work are directly correlated to wealth.
If we really had a meritocracy, that would be fine with me, but what we have is a system where wealth begets more wealth, and the disadvantaged must work twice as hard to achieve the same dividends as those more fortunate among us. Will indignantly states that progressives believe in “redistribution of the rewards of talented to the less-talented.” Well, sorry to bust your bubble, George, but it doesn’t take talent to earn interest. That just takes time.
Peter Barlow lives in Weyers Cave.
