The Virginia Parole Board got significant backlash following its release of a larger than usual number of prisoners in March.
While some of this was based on the board’s alleged failure to give sufficient notice to commonwealth’s attorneys and to family members of victims, it is also clear that many Virginians do not believe that redemption and rehabilitation are even possible for those guilty of serious crimes. Thus they insist that all sentences be carried out in full, in spite of the commonwealth investing over a billion dollars a year in a system known as a “Department of Corrections” rather than a “Department of Punishment.”
Yet the Parole Board’s stated mission is “to grant parole to those offenders whose release is compatible with public safety.” This is counter to the prevailing belief that prisoners are just as dangerous decades after their offense as they were when they committed their crime, even if they have taken multiple rehabilitative classes and have been involved in every available program possible to facilitate behavioral change.
I fully understand the need victims and their families feel for an offender being severely punished for having committed some horrendous crime. But the fact is that even multiple life sentences would never be enough to compensate for the trauma of a rape or the tragedy of a brutal murder. Only a wrongdoer’s genuine repentance, resulting in a consistent demonstration of a thoroughly changed and transformed life, represents a viable solution.
So what if we developed a repentance-based justice system rather than a primarily punitive one?
I submit the following Three-R’s as to some ways that might work:
Restitution: Courts should be required by law to focus on repairing harm rather than merely meting out punishment. Applying restorative justice processes whenever possible, they should focus first and foremost on the needs of victims for reparation and restitution. Offenders would be mandated to work in whatever ways necessary and for as long as necessary to correct the hurt and damage they have inflicted. Whenever feasible, those with jobs would remain employed and continue supporting their families while working to reimburse those harmed. Electronic monitoring devices could be assigned if needed, and offenders should be supervised, mentored and made accountable by trained professionals as well as by members of their families and faith communities.
Relocation: In cases where offenders are unrepentant, are unwilling to work and make restitution and/or are clearly a present danger to others, individuals could be moved into secure rehabilitation centers where they would be taught job skills and civic responsibility and be offered psychological and drug treatment. Some individuals might literally be relocated to other communities and provided support and help as outlined above.
Rehabilitation: In all cases the ultimate goal should be to restore people’s lives, support them in repairing harms they have caused, and to help them become fully responsible, taxpaying and constructive members of their communities.
Everyone wins when that happens.
Harvey Yoder lives in Rockingham.
